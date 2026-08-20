Stern Behaviour By Boss Can't Be Considered Abetment Of Suicide: Top Court

The Supreme Court has held that a superior's stern behaviour, ordinary administrative directions, disciplinary supervision or adverse remarks about a junior's performance cannot, by themselves, form the basis for a conviction for abetment of suicide.

The top court said that no matter how unpleasant a superior's actions may have been perceived by the dead person, they do not automatically constitute an offence of abetment of suicide.

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh said there must be additional material demonstrating a conscious intention to drive a subordinate to commit suicide, along with a proximate act amounting to instigation or intentional aid.

Discharging a senior forest officer accused of abetting the suicide of a woman forest range officer, the court observed that "criminal liability under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide) cannot rest on the tragic outcome alone and it must be founded upon the statutory ingredients of Section 306, which are absent in the present case."

Vinod Shivakumar, then Deputy Conservator of Forests, had approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's refusal to interfere with criminal proceedings against him.

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The Supreme Court set aside the orders of the High Court and trial court and discharged Shivakumar from the case.

The case arose from the suicide of a forest range officer posted in the Harisal Range in Maharashtra on March 25, 2021.

The officer shot herself with her official weapon and left behind three suicide notes addressed to the additional principal chief conservator of forests and area director, her mother and her husband.

The notes specifically blamed Shivakumar for her death.

The prosecution alleged that Shivakumar had subjected the officer to mental harassment, reprimanded her, issued show-cause notices and made her undertake field duties.

The allegations also included an incident in March 2020 involving the removal of an encroachment and the arrest of accused persons.

There was also an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman officer had alleged that she was forced to trek through a forest despite being pregnant, resulting in a miscarriage.

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Her suicide note alleged that Shivakumar had abused and humiliated her in the presence of staff and villagers, repeatedly harassed her and was responsible for stopping her salary.

The prosecution relied on these allegations and witness statements to contend that the officer's repeated insults and alleged harassment had driven her to take her own life.

It also pointed to an earlier complaint against Shivakumar by a forest peon alleging cruel behaviour towards subordinate staff.

The Supreme Court, however, said the material on record did not disclose the elements necessary to constitute abetment under Section 306 IPC.

The court underlined that abetment requires direct or indirect instigation in close proximity to the suicide, along with clear mens rea, or criminal intent, to abet its commission.

The bench noted that the alleged miscarriage had occurred in October 2020, more than five months before the suicide, while the allegations concerning the removal of encroachments and registration of the atrocity case dated back to March 2020. The rehabilitation work relied upon by the prosecution had also taken place over several months in 2020.

"There is a complete absence of any proximate act of instigation immediately preceding the suicide that could be said to have driven the deceased to take the extreme step," the bench said, noting that the incidents relied upon by the prosecution were remote in time.

The court further held that "ordinary administrative directions, disciplinary supervision, adverse remarks regarding official performance, or even stern behaviour on the part of a superior officer" cannot constitute abetment in the absence of material showing a conscious intention to drive the subordinate to suicide.

The Supreme Court also emphasised that the suicide notes, while reflecting the dead person's anguish, could not by themselves establish the requisite mens rea on the part of the accused.

"There is also no material to suggest that the Appellant, by his words or conduct, intended to push the deceased into such a position that she was left with no reasonable alternative except to take her own life," the bench said.

The judgment therefore turns on proximity and intent, not simply on whether the dead person experienced harassment or whether a superior behaved harshly. That distinction should remain very clear in the headline and intro.