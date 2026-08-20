No Power, Water For Malls, Hotels If Solid Waste Not Handled Right: Top Court

Solid waste management is the responsibility of every citizen and not just sanitation workers, the Supreme Court said today, and directed strict action against the bulk generators including large malls, hotels, hospitals, commercial complexes, and large residential societies. The court said bulk waste generators should be identified within six weeks and their electricity and water lines should be disconnected if Solid Waste Management Rules are not followed.

A bench comprising Justices SVN Bhatti and Justice NV Anjaria issued nationwide guidelines regarding the strict implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules. Every waste generator must ensure waste segregation, safe storage, and handover in the prescribed manner, the court said.

The bench was hearing appeals arising from the orders of the National Green Tribunal concerning environmental compliance by the municipal corporation under the SWM rules.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation had challenged the order relating to its obligations in handling municipal solid waste. Looking at the enormity of the problem, the top court later expanded the scope nationwide.

The bench said it is regrettable that across society, the general feeling is, "I am entitled to generate but not to cooperate and control the impact of solid waste management at the threshold".

The Supreme Court Monitoring Committee has been directed to ensure that District Collectors, through the Chief Secretaries of the states, identify Bulk Waste Generators in their respective areas. These institutions will be informed about the requirement to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules.

Failure to comply could lead to action including temporary disconnection of water or electricity supplies, which will be restored only upon submission of a compliance certificate, the court said.

Digital Monitoring

The judges also emphasized the use of digital methods to monitor waste management.

Geo-tagged photographs of waste dumps and monthly compliance reports should be submitted through a dedicated portal, the court said.

The Committee will also monitor compliance by the Railways, the Defence Department, Public Sector Undertakings, and other central ministries. It has been specifically directed to focus on water pollution in rivers caused by municipal solid waste and to present relevant data before the court.

Schools, Colleges To Be Roped In

The judges also asked school and higher education departments to immediately incorporate theoretical and practical education on solid waste management into their curricula and training programmes.

Teachers will be trained, and trained students will be tasked with spreading awareness about waste management within their own homes, the court said.