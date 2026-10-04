Avneet Kaur Meets Tom Cruise, Discusses His Favourite Scene From <i>Digger</i>

Avneet Kaur has shared a video of her interaction with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, offering a glimpse into their conversation about his film, Digger. Avneet attended the film's world premiere in London on September 23 and later shared moments from her meeting with the actor on Instagram.

In the video, Tom greeted Avneet with a hug before the two sat down to discuss the film. During their conversation, Avneet asked him about his favourite scene. The Hollywood star talked about a 10-minute monologue that he performed in a single take, describing the experience as an exciting part of playing his character.

“To get this movie made, it takes a tremendous amount of skill, ability and imagination. I have never read a character like this. We just keep learning, keep creating," he said while discussing the film.

Avneet praised Tom Cruise's portrayal of the character, saying, “Yeah, definitely, to see you in such a character was, oh my God.” She then asked him about his favourite scene. Tom spoke about working with the actors on set and collaborating with director Alejandro, describing him as “such an outrageous character”.

"We're looking at that monologue that I had. That's a 10-minute monologue. That's one shot. That's just all one take," he added.

Avneet expressed her surprise at the monologue, saying that Tom must have connected deeply with the character to deliver the scene. Responding to her, the actor explained that the scene required careful timing and coordination with the director.

“It is a rhythm. I am, it's, I'm playing as an actor. You know the beats to play and Alejandro is staging this perfectly. And it is that, it is a dance. I only did the scene a couple of times, but it's all one take,” he said. He also spoke about developing Digger's voice and portraying the character's transitions, including the comedic and dramatic timing.

"So you understand that it is a dance. It is a rhythm. That was so much fun to play. The whole character was so much fun to play. It's the most original film I've ever read. And such a moving movie. One of the most moving films I've seen," Tom Cruise added.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Avneet wrote, “Always such a pleasure catching up with Tom. We've shared so many conversations over the years, and this one was just as special!” She added that she was grateful for the laughs and for getting a closer look at the passion behind the film.

About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu, Digger is a dark political comedy featuring Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron and the world's most powerful man. The film also stars Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed and Jesse Plemons in key roles.

The story follows his frantic attempt to prove that he is humanity's saviour before an environmental disaster he has unleashed destroys everything.

The film premiered at London's Leicester Square Gardens at a Royal Film Performance attended by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Digger was released in Indian theatres on October 2.

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