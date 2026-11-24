The International Emmy Awards took place on Monday, November 23, in New York. While India couldn't win an award in either of the two nominations it had this year, the actors representing the nation on a global podium had their moment. Vijay Sethupathi served as a presenter at the International Emmys this year, while the SonyLIV original Real Kashmir Football Club competed in the drama category.

In a viral picture from the event, Real Kashmir Football Club actors Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub posed with Sethupathi. They were joined by Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (which hosts the International Emmy Awards).

Speaking about choosing Vijay Sethupathi as a presenter for the event, Kavita Gupta told the media in New York, "As a board member, I wanted somebody to really represent India. Who can better be than Vijay Sethupathi who is not only a star, an actor, and also pan India? National Award, every type of movie - couldn't think of anyone better. "

Black seemed to be the colour of the occasion, as three of them were dressed in black.

Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, didn't win the Best Drama series. The contenders in this category were A Thousand Blows (United Kingdom), Careme (France) and Menem (Argentina). Careme, an Apple TV production, emerged as the winner.

Real Kashmir Football Club premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the show is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vir Das, who was nominated for the third time, didn't win for his Netflix original Vir Das: Fool Volume in the comedy category.