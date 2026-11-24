South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi presented at the 54th International Emmy Awards 2026. He graced the red carpet in a classic black suit. Known for his versatile performances in films like Maharaja, Super Deluxe, and Jawan, Sethupathi has a unique approach to fitness. He has previously admitted that he struggles to stick to a diet. The actor revealed that while he exercises regularly and eats healthily, he avoids checking his weight because seeing the numbers can be discouraging.

"I also don't check the number of kilos I've lost because I get depressed when I see numbers. My body weight does not stay constant. I lost weight, and it increased again, and then again, it went down. It has never been stable for me," he shared in an interview in January 2026.

"I worked out quite a bit. Certain food items did not suit me. I made an effort to avoid them. I succeeded 70 per cent of the time in this attempt to avoid such food items. I failed around 30 per cent of the time and ended up eating these foods," he added.

Sethupathi loves food and does not believe in having 6-pack abs

In another interaction, he confessed, "I love to eat tasty food. I believe that if I don't eat tasty foods, then my life won't be tasty. I like to eat tasty foods. I don't have that concept of having 6-packs. I am a normal guy, so every year, every month, I make a promise that 'okay, this month I will try to shift', but I feel very bored doing workouts. Maybe one week I will go to the gym or do yoga, then I quit it. It keeps happening like that for so many years," the actor said.

How to stay fit without a strict diet and exercise regimen

If you aspire to stay fit and healthy like Vijay Sethupathi without following a strict diet or exercise regimen, here are some small, sustainable daily habits to incorporate:

Effortless daily movement

Instead of scheduling dedicated hour-long workouts, focus on increasing your non-exercise activity throughout the day:

1. Take post-meal walks

A simple 5-to-10-minute walk after eating helps regulate blood sugar, aids digestion, and steadily builds up your daily step count.

2. Stack movement onto existing habits

Pace around your home during phone calls, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or do light stretching while watching TV.

3. Choose enjoyable physical hobbies

Activities like dancing, gardening, cycling, or playing active games provide cardiovascular and strength benefits without feeling like a chore.

4. Quick exercise breaks

Doing a few bodyweight squats, lunges, or push-ups during short breaks keeps your muscles engaged without requiring equipment or a gym trip.

READ | Naga Chaitanya Turns 40: Fitness Lessons From His Physical Transformation Over The Years

Follow a flexible diet

You do not need to ban your favourite foods to eat well. Small shifts in how and what you eat make a major difference:

1. Prioritise protein and fibre

Adding a source of protein and vegetables to your meals keeps you full longer and helps maintain muscle mass.

2. Cut back on liquid calories

Swapping sugary sodas and sweetened drinks for water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee is one of the easiest ways to manage weight without changing your meals.

3. Balanced eating

Focus on a balanced diet rather than restrictive eating. Listen to your body's hunger cues and eat when you're hungry.

4. Smaller portions

Instead of depriving yourself of your favourite foods, consider enjoying them in smaller portions. This way, you can satisfy cravings while still practising moderation.

READ | Sarathkumar, 72, Shows Why Fitness Has No Age Limit: What Keeps The Tamil Actor Strong And Fit

Lifestyle

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can boost your metabolism and help control your appetite. Sometimes your body confuses thirst with hunger.

2. Prioritise sleep

Getting enough quality sleep is crucial for overall health. Poor sleep can impact your metabolism and increase cravings for unhealthy foods.

3. Manage stress

High-stress levels can lead to emotional eating. Find healthy ways to cope with stress, such as meditation, yoga, or spending time outdoors.

While these tips may not lead to drastic weight loss or a toned physique, they can help you stay fit and healthy without the pressure of strict diets and exercise regimens.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.