Most of us never think about what's in the glass of water we pour. It may look clean, taste normal and have no unusual smell, but these characteristics do not necessarily indicate that it is free from chemical contaminants. Certain substances, including arsenic, disinfection byproducts and industrial pollutants, can enter drinking water and pose health risks when exposure continues over long periods. With recent headlines about "forever chemicals" and a well-known bottled water brand, Bisleri, facing regulatory action, many of us are wondering: can the water we drink really cause cancer? Here's what is actually known, and what isn't.

The Short Answer: Yes, But Exposure and Time Matter

Some chemicals that can end up in drinking water are established or suspected carcinogens. That much is solid. But "can cause cancer" doesn't mean "will cause cancer". Cancer rarely follows a single exposure. It builds over years, and it depends on how much of a substance you take in, for how long, and on your genes, age, smoking, diet and everything else you're exposed to. A trace of a carcinogen for a short while is a very different story from high levels every day for twenty years.

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What the Research Actually Says

A widely discussed 2019 analysis from the Environmental Working Group, published in the journal Heliyon, looked at 22 carcinogens in 48,363 community water systems in the United States. It estimated that together they could account for about 100,000 lifetime cancer cases, roughly four extra cases for every 10,000 people. Arsenic and disinfection byproducts made up around 87% of that estimate.

Two details deserve attention. First, most of those water systems met legal standards. Second, these are modelled estimates, not counted patients. Independent experts have noted that the scale is similar to air pollution: real, but small for any one person. My own reading is simple. It isn't a reason to panic, but it is a good reason to take water quality seriously.

The Contaminants Worth Knowing About

Arsenic. It occurs naturally in groundwater in many countries, India included. Long-term intake is linked to cancers of the skin, bladder and lung, and possibly the kidney and liver. The World Health Organization's guideline is 10 micrograms per litre, and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies arsenic in drinking water as carcinogenic to humans. Thickened patches on the palms and soles can be an early sign of long exposure.

Chlorination byproducts. Chlorine is used to disinfect drinking water and prevent diseases such as cholera and typhoid. However, it can react with organic matter in water to form compounds such as trihalomethanes (THMs). A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of 29 publications found that higher THM exposure was associated with a 33% higher risk of bladder cancer and a 15% higher risk of colorectal cancer, compared with lower exposure. The authors also highlighted the need for more high-quality research. It is important to remember that water chlorination remains an essential public health measure to prevent infections. The aim should be to ensure that disinfection byproducts remain within prescribed safety limits, rather than discourage chlorination.

Nitrates. They come mostly from fertiliser and sewage. In the body they can turn into N-nitroso compounds, which are carcinogenic in animals. Studies have pointed to links with colon, stomach, kidney and bladder cancers, but the evidence is mixed.

PFAS, the "forever chemicals". IARC classes PFOA as carcinogenic to humans and PFOS as possibly carcinogenic. A recent University of Southern California study found that US counties with higher PFAS in their water had up to 33% higher rates of some cancers. That study compared populations, not individuals, so it can't prove cause and effect.

Radioactive elements. Uranium and radium can seep into groundwater from rock. At high levels over many years they raise cancer risk.

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One Bad Bottle: What the Bisleri Case Teaches Us

India's food regulator, FSSAI, recently sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd., after a sample of its packaged water was flagged. The first test found bromate above the permitted limit, and a referral laboratory later detected polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Bromate is classed as possibly carcinogenic to humans, and some PAHs, such as benzo[a]pyrene, are established carcinogens. The company disputes aspects of the findings and says the matter concerns one batch from one of its plants.

The case relates to a particular sample. It doesn't show that every bottle is unsafe. And from a medical point of view, drinking one contaminated bottle doesn't give someone cancer. The worry is repeated exposure over years. What the episode does show is why testing and transparency matter, because water can look perfectly clear and still carry chemicals you can't see, smell or taste.

Is Bottled Water the Safer Choice?

Not automatically. Bottled water isn't always better quality, and plastic bottles left in heat or sunlight can release additives into the water. Many people are better served by a safe tap supply with a suitable filter at home. If you do buy packaged water, check the FSSAI licence, batch number and packing date, make sure the seal is intact, and avoid bottles that have sat in the sun.

What You Can Do

Know your source. Is your water municipal, or from a borewell or private well? Private sources are often not tested by anyone unless you do it.

Test it. Use an accredited laboratory, at least once a year for a borewell and more often in areas known for arsenic or heavy fertiliser use.

Match the filter to the problem. Activated carbon helps with chlorination byproducts. Reverse osmosis handles arsenic, nitrates and many other chemicals. Ordinary jug filters don't remove arsenic or nitrates.

Don't count on boiling. It kills germs, but it doesn't remove arsenic, nitrates or most chemicals.

Don't give up disinfection. Waterborne infections remain a far more immediate danger than the small long-term risk from byproducts.

Keep perspective. Tobacco, alcohol, obesity, inactivity and missed screening do far more damage. Fix those first, and then fine-tune your water.

Pregnant women, infants and people with weak immunity may want to be especially careful and ask their doctor for advice.

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When to See a Doctor

Water is one possible factor among many, so symptoms matter more than speculation. Please get checked if you notice blood in the urine, thickened or darkened skin patches on your palms or soles, unexplained weight loss, or a lasting change in bowel habits. Early detection makes a big difference whatever the cause.

Carcinogens in water are a genuine public health issue, but they are not a reason for fear. The risk comes from long exposure to meaningful levels, not a sip from a questionable bottle. Know where your water comes from, test it, filter it sensibly, and put your energy into the habits that lower cancer risk the most. And if you're ever worried, ask. That's what we're here for.

(By Dr Sumanth Kumar Mallupattu, Sr Consultant Medical Oncologist & Haemato-Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, Hyderabad)

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