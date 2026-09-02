A doctor who treats cancer and complex diseases has shared a list of eight everyday items he says you will not find in his home.

Dr Saurabh Sethi shares the list in an Instagram post, explaining why he avoids these products and foods.

– At number eight are sugary soft drinks. Dr Sethi cites a large study of women that finds that each additional sugary drink consumed per day is linked to a 16% higher risk of early-onset colorectal cancer. He says drinking two or more sugary drinks a day was linked to more than double the risk.

– At number seven are processed meats, including bacon, hot dogs, sausages and deli meats. The World Health Organization classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is sufficient evidence that it can cause cancer. This is the same carcinogen category that includes tobacco smoking.

– Next are tobacco and vaping products. Dr Sethi says tobacco kills more than 8 million people worldwide every year and remains the leading preventable cause of cancer.

– The fifth item on his list is scratched non-stick cookware. He says a damaged non-stick coating can release micro- and nanoplastic particles. He adds that once his cookware starts peeling, he replaces it.

– At number four are air-freshener plug-ins. According to Dr Sethi, these products do not clean indoor air but add fragrance chemicals to it. Some of these chemicals can react with ozone indoors and form pollutants such as formaldehyde, he said.

– The third item is plastic cutting boards. Dr Sethi says repeated knife strokes can cause tiny plastic particles to shed from the board and enter food.

– At number two are sweetened breakfast cereals. He points out that some children's cereals contain more sugar per serving than a doughnut.

– The number one item on his list is reheated cooking oil. Dr Sethi says repeatedly heating oil can break it down and produce reactive aldehydes, which have been linked to inflammation and cell damage.

While these are the items Dr Sethi chooses to avoid, individual health needs may vary, and people should consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised advice.

(Dr. Saurabh Sethi popularly known as the gut doctor, is a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.