H1N1 influenza can begin like an ordinary bout of flu, with fever, cough, body aches and fatigue. For most people, the infection improves with rest, fluids and appropriate care. But sometimes, symptoms can take a turn for the worse. Knowing the difference between a normal recovery and a worsening infection is important, particularly during a period when H1N1 cases are increasing. A person may initially start feeling better, only to develop new or more severe symptoms days later. This pattern should not be ignored. According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, certain symptoms can indicate that influenza is progressing or that a complication has developed.

1. Increasing Breathlessness

Mild congestion and coughing can be part of influenza. But difficulty breathing, shortness of breath that is getting worse or breathlessness during minimal activity requires medical attention. Influenza can sometimes lead to complications such as pneumonia, which can interfere with the lungs' ability to oxygenate the blood. People with existing respiratory conditions may be particularly vulnerable. If breathing becomes significantly difficult, seek urgent medical care rather than waiting for the symptoms to settle on their own.

2. Persistent Chest Pain Or Pressure

Chest discomfort should not automatically be attributed to coughing or muscle soreness. Persistent pain, pressure or tightness in the chest can be a warning sign of a more serious complication and warrants prompt assessment. This is particularly important for older adults and people with existing heart or lung conditions.

If chest pain is severe or occurs along with breathlessness, sweating, dizziness or weakness, emergency medical attention may be required.

3. Severe Weakness Or Unsteadiness

Fatigue is common during influenza, and it can sometimes continue even after the fever settles. However, profound weakness, difficulty standing or walking, or unusual unsteadiness can indicate that the illness is taking a greater toll on the body. Severe weakness can also occur with dehydration or other complications.

Instead of trying to push through the symptoms, a person experiencing significant deterioration should be medically evaluated.

4. Persistent Dizziness Or Confusion

Feeling slightly tired or light-headed during an infection can happen. Persistent dizziness, however, should not be dismissed. Confusion, unusual drowsiness or difficulty staying alert is more concerning. These symptoms can indicate that the body is struggling with a serious infection, dehydration or inadequate oxygenation. Sudden or significant confusion requires urgent medical assessment.

5. Reduced Or Absent Urination

Urination can provide a useful clue about hydration.Fever, sweating, vomiting and poor fluid intake can all cause dehydration. If a person is drinking very little and is urinating much less than usual, or stops passing urine, it may indicate significant fluid loss. Severe dehydration can become dangerous, particularly in older adults, children and people with other medical conditions.

Adequate fluids are important during influenza, but someone with markedly reduced urination or signs of severe dehydration should seek medical care.

6. Fever Or Cough Returns After Initially Improving

One of the most important patterns to watch for is the so-called second wave. A person may appear to be recovering, with the fever settling and energy gradually returning. But if the fever comes back, the cough suddenly becomes worse or new symptoms develop after initial improvement, it should not simply be considered part of a normal recovery. This worsening pattern can sometimes indicate a complication such as pneumonia or a secondary infection. Dr Tandon says that a worsening pattern should not be dismissed as a normal part of recovery.

7. Severe Or Persistent Vomiting

Vomiting can occur during some influenza infections, but persistent or severe vomiting can become problematic if it prevents a person from drinking enough fluids. This can quickly contribute to dehydration, particularly when combined with fever or diarrhoea. If vomiting continues, fluids cannot be kept down or there are signs of dehydration, medical assessment is advisable.

How Long Does H1N1 Usually Last?

Most people with influenza recover within a few days to less than two weeks. However, cough and fatigue can sometimes persist for longer. Recovery is not always linear. Feeling tired for some time after the acute infection does not necessarily mean that the flu is getting worse. What matters is the overall direction of symptoms. If fever is gradually settling, breathing is comfortable, appetite and hydration are improving and energy is slowly returning, these are generally reassuring signs. On the other hand, new symptoms or a sudden deterioration after initial improvement should raise concern.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Complications?

Although anyone can develop complications from influenza, certain groups are more vulnerable. This includes older adults, young children and pregnant women, as well as people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease. People with weakened immunity may also face a higher risk of severe illness. These individuals should have a lower threshold for seeking medical advice when influenza symptoms worsen.

Don't Rely On Self-Medication

Flu symptoms can be uncomfortable, but taking medicines without medical advice may not address the underlying problem. Antibiotics do not treat influenza viruses and should not be taken routinely unless a doctor identifies a bacterial infection. Antiviral medicines may be considered in certain patients, particularly those at higher risk or with severe or progressive illness. Early medical assessment can help determine whether antiviral treatment, oxygen support, fluids or other care is needed.

When Is It An Emergency?

Significant breathing difficulty, persistent chest pain, confusion, severe weakness or rapidly worsening symptoms require urgent medical attention. The same applies if someone becomes severely dehydrated, is unable to keep fluids down or develops a marked deterioration after initially improving. Waiting for symptoms to become unbearable can delay treatment of potentially serious complications.

H1N1 does not always follow a straightforward recovery pattern. Fever, cough and fatigue can linger, but symptoms should generally improve gradually rather than suddenly deteriorate. Increasing breathlessness, chest pain, severe weakness, confusion, reduced urination, returning fever or worsening cough, and persistent vomiting are warning signs that should not be ignored. As Dr Tandon points out, the key is to recognise a worsening pattern early. Prompt medical evaluation can help identify complications and determine whether additional treatment is required.

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