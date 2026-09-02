Building muscle is not only about lifting heavier weights or seeing changes in the mirror. Sometimes, your body gives you small signs that your muscles are getting stronger and adapting to your workouts.

This can also be confusing, especially if you are trying to lose weight. The number on the weighing scale may go up, you may feel hungrier, or your body may feel different after exercise. These changes do not always mean that your fitness routine is not working.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared a post on Instagram explaining some signs that could indicate your body is building muscle. She points out five changes that people may notice as their muscles develop.

Here is what she says:

1. The weighing scale may go up

One of the most confusing signs can be an increase in weight. Jain explains that muscles weigh more than fat, so building muscle can sometimes push your weight up. This is why the scale alone may not tell you the full story when you are working on your fitness.

2. You may feel hungrier

Building muscle needs energy. According to the nutritionist, muscles also burn calories, which can make you feel hungrier. So, if you suddenly notice a bigger appetite while following a strength-training routine, it may be linked to your increased activity and muscle growth.

3. Your muscles may feel less sore

Muscle soreness after a workout is common, especially when you start exercising. But the expert says that reduced soreness or muscle fatigue can be another sign that your muscles are adapting to your routine and becoming more developed.

4. You may feel warmer at night

Jain also points out that you could feel slightly hotter at night. She explains that muscles can raise the body's temperature, which may make you feel warmer than usual.

5. Everyday tasks may become easier

One of the most useful signs is better strength in daily life. The nutritionist says that you may find it easier to lift things, perform routine tasks and even feel more productive at work.

So, if the scale is moving up while you are getting stronger and performing better, it may not necessarily be a bad thing. Looking at strength, body changes, and overall performance can give you a better picture of your progress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.