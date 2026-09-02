WWE star Thea Hail has revealed that she has been diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, causing sudden hair loss. While alopecia areata primarily affects the hair, autoimmune diseases can sometimes present with symptoms that appear unrelated to one another. The immune system is designed to protect the body from infections and other threats. In an autoimmune condition, however, it can mistakenly target healthy tissues. The symptoms may initially be subtle and can sometimes be mistaken for everyday problems such as tiredness, body aches or joint discomfort. According to Dr Punit Kumar Pruthi, Director, Rheumatology, Fortis Faridabad, certain recurring or unexplained symptoms should prompt a person to seek medical advice.

What Is An Autoimmune Disease?

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy tissues. There are many different autoimmune conditions, and they can affect different parts of the body. Some primarily involve the joints, while others can affect the skin, hair, digestive system or multiple organs. The symptoms can also vary considerably from one person to another. Importantly, experiencing one symptom associated with an autoimmune disease does not mean that a person has one. Many common health conditions can cause similar complaints. What matters is the overall pattern, how long symptoms have been present and whether several symptoms occur together.

7 Signs That May Need Attention

1. Persistent Joint Pain Or Swelling

Occasional joint pain can happen after exercise, an injury or with several common conditions. But persistent pain or unexplained swelling, particularly when it affects multiple joints, may require evaluation. Autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis can cause inflammation in the joints and may worsen without appropriate treatment.

2. Prolonged Morning Stiffness

Feeling stiff after waking up occasionally is common. However, prolonged morning stiffness, particularly when it occurs repeatedly alongside joint pain or swelling, should not simply be dismissed. The duration and pattern of stiffness can provide useful information to a doctor when evaluating possible inflammatory or autoimmune conditions.

3. Unexplained Fatigue

Everyone feels tired from time to time, especially after poor sleep or a demanding day. But persistent fatigue that does not improve with adequate rest can have many possible causes, including anaemia, thyroid problems, infections, sleep disorders and autoimmune conditions. When fatigue continues without an obvious explanation, it is worth discussing with a doctor.

4. Recurring Fever

Repeated episodes of fever without an obvious infection should also be evaluated. While infections are a much more common explanation for fever, recurring unexplained fever can sometimes occur with inflammatory or autoimmune disorders. The pattern, duration and associated symptoms are important in determining the cause.

5. Skin Rashes

Unexplained or recurring skin rashes may sometimes be associated with autoimmune conditions. Certain autoimmune diseases can cause characteristic changes in the skin, particularly when rashes occur alongside joint pain, fatigue or other systemic symptoms.

However, skin rashes have numerous causes, including allergies and infections, so they should not automatically be interpreted as an autoimmune symptom.

6. Hair Loss And Mouth Ulcers

Hair loss can have several causes, including nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, stress, thyroid disorders and scalp conditions. Alopecia areata is different because it is an autoimmune condition that specifically involves an immune attack on hair follicles. Recurring mouth ulcers, particularly when they occur alongside other unexplained symptoms, may also warrant medical evaluation.

7. Unusual Sensitivity To Sunlight

Some people notice that their skin reacts unusually strongly to sunlight. Photosensitivity can occur for several reasons, including certain medications and skin conditions. However, it can also be associated with some autoimmune diseases. When unusual sensitivity to sunlight occurs along with joint pain, rashes, fatigue or mouth ulcers, a doctor may consider whether further evaluation is necessary. Does One Symptom Mean You Have An Autoimmune Disease? This is one of the most important points to remember. Hair loss, fatigue, joint pain or mouth ulcers can each occur for many reasons. Having one or two of these symptoms does not automatically indicate an autoimmune disorder.

Dr Pruthi cautions against self-diagnosing based on symptoms found online. Autoimmune diseases are diagnosed using a combination of medical history, physical examination and, when necessary, blood tests or other investigations.

Can A Blood Test Confirm An Autoimmune Disease?

There is no single blood test that can diagnose every autoimmune disease. Tests such as ANA, or antinuclear antibody testing, can be useful in selected patients. However, a positive ANA result on its own does not confirm that someone has an autoimmune disease. Doctors interpret test results alongside symptoms, examination findings and the person's overall clinical picture. This is why ordering multiple autoimmune tests without medical guidance can sometimes create unnecessary anxiety.

Why Is Early Evaluation Important?

Some autoimmune diseases can gradually cause inflammation and damage to joints or organs if they remain untreated. Early evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and, when necessary, allow treatment to begin before complications develop. This does not mean that every unexplained symptom requires an extensive autoimmune work-up. Instead, persistent, worsening or recurring symptoms should be assessed in the right clinical context.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Consider speaking with a doctor if symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, persistent joint pain, recurring fever, unusual rashes, hair loss or mouth ulcers continue or repeatedly return. It becomes particularly important when several of these symptoms occur together or begin interfering with everyday activities. A rheumatologist may be consulted when an autoimmune or inflammatory condition is suspected.

Thea Hail's diagnosis of alopecia areata highlights how the immune system can sometimes target the body's own tissues. But hair loss alone does not mean that a person has a broader autoimmune disease. Persistent joint pain, prolonged morning stiffness, unexplained fatigue, recurring fever, skin rashes, hair loss, mouth ulcers and unusual sensitivity to sunlight can have many causes. What matters is whether symptoms persist, recur or occur in combination. The key message is simple: listen to your body, but do not panic. Persistent or unexplained symptoms deserve proper medical evaluation rather than self-diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.