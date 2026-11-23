At 72, Tamil actor Sarathkumar continues to challenge conventional ideas about ageing and physical fitness. Known for his powerful screen presence and muscular physique, the veteran actor has maintained an active lifestyle for nearly five decades. While many people begin thinking about slowing down as they enter their 60s and 70s, Sarathkumar's fitness journey offers a different perspective: staying strong is possible at any age when physical activity becomes a lifelong habit. The actor recently revealed that he has been working out for around 50 years, crediting his father and a sports-oriented upbringing for developing his interest in fitness. From winning the Mr Madras University bodybuilding title to recovering from a complicated cartilage surgery while shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, his journey has been marked by discipline and an enduring commitment to physical activity. In recent interviews, Sarathkumar has also opened up about his workout habits, dietary preferences and approach to weight management. Here are seven fitness lessons from his journey that explain what keeps the 72-year-old actor active and strong.

1. His Fitness Journey Began With His Father's Influence

Sarathkumar's interest in fitness did not begin with films or the demands of an acting career. It was something he developed during childhood. In 2026, the actor credited his father, M Ramanathan, for introducing him to physical activity. His father was a boxer at Annamalai University and had also excelled in shot put, discus throw and javelin throw. Growing up around someone who valued sports and physical fitness encouraged Sarathkumar to develop a similar mindset. "I started focusing on physical fitness at a very young age. I was working out at 16-18 years. For 50 years, I have been working out," he said. The actor also recalled that bodybuilding became a natural extension of his interest in sports. This highlights an important lesson about building healthy habits early. When physical activity becomes a regular part of everyday life rather than something pursued only to achieve a particular appearance, it is easier to sustain over the years.

2. He Won Mr Madras University At 20

Long before becoming a familiar face in Tamil cinema, Sarathkumar had established himself as a fitness enthusiast. In an interview with The New Indian Express in October 2021, the actor recalled winning the Mr Madras University title when he was 20. His bodybuilding background also helped shape his screen persona, particularly in films that required him to portray physically imposing characters. Interestingly, his approach to fitness has evolved with time. While he previously engaged in extremely demanding workouts, he has increasingly spoken about adapting exercise to his body's requirements.

In July 2026, speaking on actor and VJ Ramya Subramanian's YouTube podcast, Sarathkumar recalled how he would sometimes spend four hours at the gym. "That time, if I went to the gym at 6.30 pm, I would continue till 10.30 pm," he said. However, the actor's larger message was about consistency rather than the number of hours spent exercising. He explained that even when he cannot make it to the gym, he tries to work out at home or at least walk around to keep himself moving. "Workout is a habit. For almost 50 years+, I have been working out. It becomes a habit. If I don't work out, it seems there is something wrong," he said.

For most people, this is a more practical takeaway than spending several hours exercising. Regular movement, even in shorter sessions, can contribute to better health.

3. Strength Training And Yoga Are Part Of His Routine

Sarathkumar has consistently highlighted the importance of combining physical activity with strength training. In an April 2022 interview with DT Next, the actor revealed that his day begins with fitness. He also spoke about incorporating yoga alongside weight training at the gym.

"I give one hour a day for my fitness," he said. He added that his shooting schedule sometimes involves late nights, but he makes up for the disruption through adequate sleep and proper nutrition. In July 2026, he also spoke about doing a short workout before shooting. He explained that he spends around 15-20 minutes getting his heart rate up before facing the camera. His approach reinforces the importance of incorporating resistance training and movement into everyday life.

As people age, they naturally experience a gradual decline in muscle mass and strength, a process known as sarcopenia. This can affect mobility, balance and the ability to perform everyday activities. Strength training can help slow this decline by maintaining muscle strength and function. Exercises using weights, resistance bands or body weight can be useful, provided they are adapted to an individual's physical capacity.

4. He Adapted His Fitness Routine After A Serious Injury

One of the most interesting episodes in Sarathkumar's fitness journey came during the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan. In 2021, while shooting for Mani Ratnam's film in Puducherry, the actor suffered injuries that required a complicated cartilage surgery. What followed surprised many people. According to The New Indian Express, Sarathkumar returned to work barely five days after the procedure. However, the actor explained that his recovery was approached carefully and that he understood the importance of rest. "Our overall fitness quotient is a bit like rainy day savings. It comes in handy when you need it the most. You can't build it overnight. It is a slow process," he said.

He also recalled using his fitness background and mental strength to cope with the recovery process. At the time, he had to modify his exercise routine. Since he could not walk on the treadmill or run, he gained around four kilos. He worked with a trainer on exercises such as lunges, sit-ups and squats, while a physiotherapist helped him maintain mobility.

The actor also advised against rushing back to work after surgery. The larger lesson is that fitness is not simply about pushing through pain. Recovery, rehabilitation and appropriate modifications are equally important. Returning to exercise after an injury or surgery should always be guided by medical professionals.

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5. His Diet Changes According To His Fitness Goals

Sarathkumar has also spoken about how he modifies his food intake depending on whether he wants to build lean muscle or manage his weight. In a July 2023 interview with The Indian Express, the actor shared details of his diet while working towards gaining lean muscle. He revealed that his breakfast included three idlis and two eggs, followed by nuts as a mid-morning snack. For lunch, he had approximately 250 grams of chicken with two chapatis. His evening snack included poha, while dinner consisted of around 250 grams of chicken or fish.

He also said that he drank approximately three litres of water daily and worked out for around one-and-a-half hours. In another interview in July 2026, he described his regular food intake as approximately 250 grams of rice, 150 grams of vegetables and 150-200 grams of protein, while emphasising the importance of avoiding overeating. His dietary preferences demonstrate that nutritional requirements can change depending on an individual's fitness goals and activity levels.

Protein is particularly important for maintaining muscle mass as people grow older. Adequate protein intake, combined with resistance exercise, supports muscle repair and maintenance.

However, nutritional requirements differ from person to person. A balanced diet should also include adequate carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre.

6. He Believes In Keeping Himself Active Even On Busy Days

One of Sarathkumar's most relatable fitness habits is his insistence on remaining physically active even when his professional commitments interfere with his regular gym schedule.

During his July 2026 podcast conversation, the actor explained that if he cannot visit the gym, he tries to exercise at home. If that is not possible either, he makes sure to walk around.

He also said that he tries to be more conscious of his diet on particularly demanding days.

This approach is relevant for people who struggle to maintain a workout schedule because of long working hours or other responsibilities.

Physical activity does not always have to involve a gym membership or elaborate equipment. Walking, climbing stairs, stretching and performing simple body-weight exercises can help reduce sedentary time.

The World Health Organisation recommends that adults, including older adults, undertake 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity every week, alongside muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days. The key is to find activities that are manageable and sustainable.

7. His Recent Fasting Routine Comes With An Important Health Caveat

Sarathkumar has also spoken candidly about his approach to weight management. In July 2026, during his conversation with Ramya Subramanian, the actor revealed that he had been following a liquid-only fast for three days to lose approximately four to five kilos.

He said he was consuming water and beetroot juice while temporarily avoiding solid food. He also explained that he had strained his leg after running to catch a flight and had been advised to avoid treadmill running. The actor expressed his belief in intermittent fasting and said he generally preferred not to follow elaborate diets unless a particular film role required it. However, his personal approach should not be interpreted as a recommended weight-loss strategy. According to nutrition experts, rapid weight loss during prolonged fasting can largely result from the depletion of glycogen stores and associated water loss rather than actual body-fat reduction.

Prolonged fasting can also cause fatigue, dizziness, electrolyte imbalances and loss of lean muscle mass, particularly when undertaken without appropriate medical supervision. Older adults need to be especially careful about restrictive eating patterns because maintaining adequate nutrition becomes increasingly important for preserving muscle strength and overall health. A balanced calorie deficit, sufficient protein intake and regular exercise are generally more sustainable approaches to weight management.

Sarathkumar's fitness journey is a reminder that physical health should not become a priority only when someone wants to lose weight or prepare for a particular role. From developing an interest in sports during childhood to maintaining a workout habit for nearly 50 years, the actor has consistently emphasised the importance of staying active. In a 2023, he shared a philosophy that goes beyond physical appearance. Recalling his father's advice, he said that physical fitness was important not just for acting but for life itself. He also explained that a healthy body contributes to a healthy mind and helps people bounce back from difficult situations.

Ultimately, the lesson from Sarathkumar at 72 is not that everyone needs to follow an intense bodybuilding routine. It is that regular movement, strength training, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and sensible recovery can help people maintain their independence and physical capabilities as they age. Fitness has no age limit, but the way we approach it should evolve with age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.