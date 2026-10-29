Stroke Or Vertigo? When Sudden Dizziness Could Signal Something More Serious

Symptoms like dizziness is often dismissed as a result of weakness and, low blood pressure or an inner-ear problem. However, if sudden dizziness, particularly when it persists or affects a person's ability to stand or walk, can sometimes signal a medical emergency. In certain cases, it may be a warning sign of a stroke affecting the back of the brain, even when the familiar symptoms of facial drooping or arm weakness are absent. As World Stroke Day highlights the importance of recognising stroke symptoms and seeking timely treatment, understanding the difference between vertigo and a possible stroke becomes crucial. While vertigo is commonly associated with disorders of the inner ear, it can also occur when a stroke affects the brainstem or cerebellum, the regions responsible for functions such as balance and coordination. Dr Sankalp Mohan, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Manesar, explains why sudden dizziness should not always be attributed to vertigo, which warning signs require immediate medical attention and how doctors distinguish between a stroke and other causes of dizziness.

What Is The Difference Between Stroke And Vertigo?

"Dizziness is a broad term used to describe several different sensations. Some people experience vertigo, in which they feel that they or their surroundings are spinning or moving. Others may feel faint, experience unsteadiness while walking or have a general sense of being off balance. Vertigo is a symptom rather than a disease in itself. It commonly occurs because of problems affecting the vestibular system, which helps regulate balance and the perception of movement. However, certain neurological conditions, including strokes affecting the posterior circulation of the brain, can also cause vertigo," says Dr Mohan.

The posterior circulation supplies blood to the brainstem and cerebellum, areas involved in balance, coordination, eye movements and other essential functions. A stroke in these regions may cause sudden vertigo, severe imbalance or difficulty walking without the typical symptoms associated with other types of stroke. This is why the onset, duration and associated symptoms of dizziness matter. Although many episodes are caused by non-emergency conditions, sudden and persistent dizziness needs careful assessment, particularly when accompanied by other neurological symptoms.

When Can Sudden Dizziness Be A Sign Of Stroke?

Sudden-onset, persistent vertigo becomes particularly concerning when it occurs alongside symptoms suggesting a problem with the brain's balance and coordination systems. According to Dr Sankalp Mohan, symptoms that warrant immediate emergency evaluation include:

Difficulty standing or walking without support.

Slurred speech or difficulty speaking clearly.

Double vision or other sudden visual disturbances.

Weakness or numbness in an arm, leg or another part of the body.

Difficulty swallowing.

Poor coordination or unusual clumsiness.

Severe, persistent vertigo accompanied by significant imbalance.

One important point is that the absence of facial drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulties does not rule out a stroke. Some posterior circulation strokes can present predominantly with vertigo and imbalance, making them harder to recognise.

If dizziness begins suddenly and persists, particularly when a person cannot walk normally or develops other neurological symptoms, they should seek emergency medical care rather than waiting for the symptoms to settle.

Is It BPPV Or A Stroke? Understanding The Difference

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is a common inner-ear disorder that causes brief episodes of spinning triggered by specific head movements, such as turning over in bed, looking upwards or bending down. BPPV occurs when tiny calcium-containing particles become displaced within the inner ear, disrupting the body's perception of movement. The resulting vertigo typically lasts seconds, although some people may experience residual unsteadiness afterwards.

By contrast, a posterior circulation stroke may cause sudden, persistent vertigo, often accompanied by severe imbalance or other neurological symptoms. However, the distinction is not always straightforward. Symptoms alone cannot reliably establish the cause of dizziness, and the presence of head-movement triggers does not automatically exclude a neurological problem.

Another condition that can resemble a stroke is vestibular neuritis, which affects the vestibular nerve or system responsible for balance. It can cause sudden, prolonged vertigo, nausea and difficulty walking. Because vestibular neuritis and posterior circulation stroke may have similar presentations, a clinical examination is essential to distinguish between them. People experiencing a new episode of severe or persistent vertigo should not attempt to diagnose the condition themselves.

Why Is Timely Medical Assessment Important?

When a patient arrives with sudden dizziness, doctors assess when the symptoms began, how long they have lasted and whether they are accompanied by other neurological signs. The examination may include an assessment of eye movements, walking ability, coordination, balance and other neurological functions. Depending on the findings, doctors may recommend brain imaging to investigate the possibility of a stroke. In selected patients with acute vestibular syndrome, a trained clinician may use the HINTS examination. This assessment evaluates head movement responses, nystagmus (involuntary eye movements) and the test of skew, which checks for certain abnormalities in eye alignment.

However, HINTS is not a self-test and is not suitable for every patient experiencing dizziness. It should be performed and interpreted by a clinician trained in its use and only in the appropriate clinical setting. Brain imaging may also be necessary. A CT scan is often used during the initial assessment of suspected stroke, but a normal early CT scan does not reliably exclude an ischaemic stroke in the posterior circulation. MRI with diffusion-weighted imaging may be required if clinical suspicion remains, although an MRI performed early after symptom onset can occasionally fail to detect a small stroke. The choice of investigations depends on the clinical presentation and the treating team's assessment.

Can Treatment Prevent Disability After A Stroke?

Timely recognition of a stroke is critical because certain treatments are available only within specific time windows or for patients who meet particular clinical criteria. Eligible patients with an ischaemic stroke may receive intravenous thrombolysis, which uses medication to dissolve a blood clot. Selected patients may also benefit from mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure in which doctors remove a clot from a blocked blood vessel. Eligibility depends on several factors, including the time since symptom onset, brain and blood-vessel imaging, the location of the blockage and the patient's clinical condition.

For this reason, a person experiencing sudden symptoms suggestive of a stroke should not wait to see whether they improve. Emergency assessment allows doctors to determine the cause and establish whether time-sensitive treatment is appropriate.

If someone develops sudden, persistent vertigo with severe imbalance, difficulty walking, double vision, slurred speech, weakness or difficulty swallowing, call emergency services immediately. Note the time the symptoms began, or when the person was last known to be well, as this information can influence treatment decisions.

Why The FAST Test May Not Catch Every Stroke

According to Dr Mohan, the FAST test is a widely used tool for recognising common stroke symptoms. It stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time.

Face: Check whether one side of the face droops when the person smiles. Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms and see whether one drifts down. Speech: Check for slurred speech or difficulty speaking. Time: Seek emergency medical assistance immediately if any of these signs appear.

Although FAST is useful, it may not identify every stroke, particularly those affecting the posterior circulation. These strokes can predominantly affect balance, coordination, eye movements and swallowing rather than causing the more familiar facial or arm weakness. Sudden difficulty walking, severe imbalance, double vision or difficulty swallowing should therefore also be treated as potential warning signs, even if the person can smile normally and speak clearly.

The Takeaway On World Stroke Day

Dizziness does not always indicate a stroke, and many cases of vertigo arise from conditions affecting the inner ear. However, sudden, persistent vertigo, particularly when accompanied by severe imbalance or other neurological symptoms, should never be dismissed. Recognising that a stroke can occur without the classic FAST symptoms may help people seek care sooner. On World Stroke Day, the message is clear: when dizziness begins suddenly and makes standing or walking difficult, or occurs with symptoms such as double vision, slurred speech, weakness or difficulty swallowing, seek emergency medical evaluation.

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