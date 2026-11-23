Health supplements are moving beyond the medicine cabinet and becoming part of everyday wellness routines in India. Protein powders, multivitamins, omega-3 capsules, creatine, probiotics and products targeting gut health, sleep and women's health are increasingly being marketed to consumers who want to stay fit, manage specific nutritional needs or take a more preventive approach to healthcare.

This shift is reflected in the country's rapidly expanding supplements industry. India's health supplements market is expected to grow from approximately $5.3 billion in FY26 to $9.4 billion by FY31, nearly doubling in five years, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The growth is being fuelled by greater health awareness after the COVID-19 pandemic, social media-led product discovery, rising disposable incomes and easier access through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. New formats such as gummies, effervescent tablets and dissolvable supplements are also making products more convenient to consume.

But as supplements become easier to buy, the distinction between genuine nutritional support and unnecessary consumption becomes increasingly important. For Indian consumers, the expanding market offers more choice, but also makes it essential to understand product claims, ingredients, dosage and safety.

Why Is India's Health Supplements Market Growing?

The Redseer report identifies protein and sports nutrition as the fastest-growing segments, expected to expand at around 19% annually between FY26 and FY31. Specialty bio-actives are projected to grow at approximately 16%.

The demand is no longer limited to traditional multivitamins. Consumers are exploring products for weight management, gut health, women's health, active ageing and other specific wellness needs. Wider access to fitness information, preventive health conversations and digital-first brands has helped bring these products into mainstream consumption.

Online sales are expected to expand significantly, with quick commerce projected to account for 40-50% of online supplement spending by FY31, compared with around 19% currently. This could make buying protein powders, vitamins and other daily-use products almost as convenient as ordering groceries.

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What Does This Mean For Indian Consumers?

Greater availability can help consumers access products suited to specific nutritional requirements. However, it can also encourage impulse purchases and self-prescription, particularly when products are promoted through influencers or marketed with broad promises around energy, immunity, weight loss or better skin.

A supplement is not automatically necessary because it is popular. Fatigue, hair loss, poor sleep or low energy can have several underlying causes and should not automatically be treated with over-the-counter products. Supplements also cannot replace a balanced diet or appropriate medical treatment.

What Are India's Health And Safety Guardrails?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates health supplements and nutraceuticals under its framework for health supplements, nutraceuticals, foods for special dietary use and related categories.

These products cannot claim to prevent, treat or cure diseases. FSSAI's regulatory framework also requires appropriate ingredient declarations, nutritional information, and warnings about precautions, known side effects, contraindications and relevant product-drug interactions.

In October 2026, FSSAI issued an advisory directing manufacturers to comply with mandatory labelling and cautionary statements for specified plant and botanical ingredients and their extracts. The authority highlighted that such warnings must be clear and legible, particularly to prevent misuse by vulnerable consumers.

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Consumers should check that a product carries the required FSSAI licence details, read its ingredient list and recommended dosage, and be wary of claims promising quick or guaranteed results. Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription medicines or managing chronic conditions should seek medical advice before starting supplements.

India's growing supplements market reflects a wider shift towards preventive wellness and personalised nutrition. But greater access must be accompanied by better consumer education, transparent labels, evidence-backed claims and effective regulatory enforcement. The objective should not be to consume more supplements, but to use the right products when there is a genuine nutritional need.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.