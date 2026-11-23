The safety of packaged drinking water has come under scrutiny after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International following laboratory findings that declared a water sample unsafe. The initial examination flagged bromate levels exceeding prescribed limits, while a subsequent assessment by a referral laboratory detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Both findings have raised questions about chemical contamination in drinking water and its potential long-term health implications.

The development has brought renewed attention to something most consumers rarely think about when purchasing a bottle of water: what exactly goes into it, how is it purified, and can seemingly clean drinking water contain chemicals that may affect health? However, the regulatory action relates to a specific sample of packaged drinking water collected from Bisleri's premises. It does not establish that every bottle or batch sold by the company is contaminated.

It is also important to understand that the presence of potentially carcinogenic chemicals does not mean that a person will develop cancer after consuming contaminated water. Dr Malay Nandy, Senior Director and Head, Medical Oncology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, says the findings highlight an important public health concern: the possibility of chemical contamination in drinking water and the risks associated with prolonged exposure.

What Happened In The Bisleri Water Contamination Case?

According to the FSSAI, a regulatory sample of 'Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)' was collected from the premises of Bisleri International Pvt Ltd for laboratory analysis. The initial examination found that the sample did not comply with the prescribed bromate limits and was consequently declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Following an appeal by the food business operator, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further assessment. However, in a press statement, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, says, "We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network."

The second examination also classified it as unsafe after detecting PAHs. Based on these findings, the food safety regulator sanctioned prosecution against the company under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, reported by NDTV. The company subsequently disputed aspects of the findings, saying the matter related to a sample collected from its Goa facility in September 2025. Bisleri stated that its own independent laboratory testing found bromate levels within permissible limits and said it would cooperate with the regulatory process.

As per NDTV report, the regulatory proceedings concern the laboratory findings relating to a particular sample, and the matter should not be interpreted as proof that all packaged water products from the brand are unsafe.

According to the press release by Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri's appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.

What Are Bromate And PAHs? Can They Increase Cancer Risk?

Bromate and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons are chemical contaminants that can become a concern when present in drinking water beyond prescribed safety limits. Dr Nandy explains that prolonged exposure to certain chemical contaminants can potentially cause cellular damage and contribute to long-term cancer risk. Bromate is a chemical compound that can form during certain water treatment processes, particularly when ozone is used for disinfection in water containing bromide.



"People should know that constant exposure to high levels can be concerning for people, as potassium bromate is classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans," says Dr. Vivek Bande (Consultant Surgical Oncologist ) TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon.

Potassium bromate is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as possibly carcinogenic to humans. Its presence in drinking water is therefore subject to strict regulatory limits. Also, PAHs are a group of chemicals that can form during the incomplete burning of organic materials such as coal, oil, petrol, wood and tobacco. Certain PAHs, including benzoapyrene, are established human carcinogens. Depending on the compound, concentration and duration of exposure, some PAHs can cause DNA damage and contribute to cancer development. Dr Nandy explains that these substances can contribute to oxidative stress, DNA damage and cellular mutations, which are mechanisms associated with cancer development. However, the risk is not the same for every chemical in this group. Not all PAHs have identical carcinogenic classifications, and bromate should not be described as a confirmed human carcinogen.

Does One-Time Exposure To Contaminated Water Cause Cancer?

The word 'carcinogen' can understandably alarm consumers. However, Dr Nandy says cancer does not develop simply because someone consumes contaminated water once or twice. "The risk depends on several factors, including the concentration of the chemical, duration and frequency of exposure, individual susceptibility and overall environmental exposures," he explains. In other words, consuming a bottle of water containing a chemical does not automatically translate into a cancer diagnosis.

The larger concern is repeated exposure to potentially harmful contaminants over several years. Depending on the chemical and the level of exposure, prolonged contact with certain substances may increase the risk of cellular damage and other health complications. Dr Nandy emphasises that preventing long-term exposure requires stricter quality monitoring, transparent disclosure of laboratory findings and regular testing by manufacturers.

Is Mineral Water Different From Packaged Drinking Water?

One common misconception among consumers is that mineral water and packaged drinking water are the same. Although both are sold in sealed bottles, they are different categories under India's food safety regulations. According to the FSSAI's Food Safety and Standards Regulations, natural mineral water is obtained directly from protected underground sources. It has a characteristic mineral composition, including naturally occurring mineral salts and trace elements. Its essential mineral composition is expected to remain relatively stable, with only limited permitted treatment. Packaged drinking water, on the other hand, can come from different sources, including surface water, underground water or civic water supplies. It may undergo several purification processes, such as filtration, reverse osmosis (RO), demineralisation and remineralisation, before being disinfected and packaged.

Explaining the difference, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, says natural mineral water contains naturally occurring minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium. However, the mineral composition of packaged drinking water depends on its source and treatment process. Reverse osmosis, for instance, can remove naturally occurring minerals along with unwanted impurities. Some manufacturers may subsequently add minerals back through a process called remineralisation. Therefore, a bottle labelled as packaged drinking water does not necessarily provide the same mineral composition as natural mineral water.

Does Your Mineral Water Actually Contain Enough Minerals?

The presence of minerals in drinking water can contribute to overall dietary mineral intake. However, consumers should not assume that every bottle contains significant quantities of essential nutrients. Dr Agarwal explains that drinking water can provide small amounts of minerals, but it should not be considered the primary source of essential nutrients. Calcium and magnesium, for instance, can also be obtained through a balanced diet that includes dairy products, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables. She recommends checking the mineral composition printed on the bottle rather than relying solely on marketing claims. Some of the important parameters to look for include:

Calcium: An essential mineral that supports bone health, muscle function and nerve signalling.

Magnesium: Helps regulate muscle and nerve function and supports several metabolic processes.

Sodium: An electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance and supports normal nerve and muscle function. However, excessive sodium intake can be a concern, particularly for people with high blood pressure.

Total Dissolved Solids (TDS): Refers to the combined concentration of dissolved substances, including minerals and salts, present in water. It provides an indication of the water's overall mineral content but does not independently establish whether the water is safe to drink.

Dr Agarwal stresses that mineral content is only one aspect of water quality. Safety and compliance with prescribed standards should remain the primary considerations when choosing drinking water.

"Be careful while buying the bottles, make sure to check the FSSAI licence details, manufacturer's address, batch or lot number, packaging date and best-before information before buying. Ensure the cap seal of the bottle is intact. It is also necessary to avoid bottles that are damaged, leaking or even visibly contaminated," Dr Bande advises.

5 Things To Check Before Buying Packaged Drinking Water

While consumers cannot independently identify chemical contaminants simply by looking at a bottle, a few precautions can help them make more informed choices.

1. Check The Label: Look for the product category, manufacturer's details, batch number, manufacturing date and FSSAI licence information. Do not assume that every product marketed as mineral water is natural mineral water.

2. Inspect The Seal: Always check whether the bottle cap and seal are intact. Avoid bottles that appear tampered with, damaged or improperly sealed.

3. Avoid Improperly Stored Bottles: Do not purchase bottles that have been exposed to direct sunlight or excessive heat for prolonged periods. Follow the manufacturer's storage instructions.

4. Check The Mineral Composition: If you are purchasing water for its mineral content, read the label for calcium, magnesium, sodium and TDS values. Do not rely only on claims such as mineral-enriched or mineral-balanced.

5. Choose Reliable Sources: Purchase packaged drinking water from authorised retailers and established distribution channels. Consumers should also pay attention to food safety advisories and product recall announcements.

Can You Be Sure Your Bottled Water Is Safe?

The Bisleri case highlights why packaged drinking water needs continuous quality monitoring and regulatory oversight. A clear appearance, familiar brand name or premium packaging cannot independently establish that water is free from harmful contaminants. Dr Nandy emphasises that safe drinking water is a basic public health requirement, and preventing prolonged exposure to potentially harmful chemicals requires effective regulation, transparent testing and accountability from manufacturers. Dr Agarwal also reiterates that mineral content should not be the only factor guiding a consumer's choice. Water must first meet prescribed safety and quality standards. Ultimately, consumers should remember that mineral-rich water is not necessarily safer water. Whether it comes from a natural underground source or undergoes purification and remineralisation, the most important consideration is whether it is safe for consumption and complies with the applicable food safety standards.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.