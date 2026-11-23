As many as nine more children died from measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected measles-linked fatalities in 2026 to 1,352, local media reported.

The latest deaths were classified as suspected measles fatalities, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). After the latest fatalities, the total number of suspected measles deaths rose to 1,247, while the confirmed deaths from the disease remained unchanged at 105, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

During the same period, 1,162 new suspected measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, raising the total number of suspected cases in the country to 256,586. As many as 74 new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 26,136.

As many as 229,530 patients with suspected measles have been admitted to hospitals in Bangladesh since March 15. Among them, 220,705 have recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS, UNB reported.

Last month, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the measles "epidemic" was the result of "state negligence" and the collapse of the decades-old immunisation system.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Hasina accused the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration of disrupting vaccine procurement through its political and administrative decisions, leading to a considerable immunisation gap.

She alleged that Bangladesh's measles-rubella vaccine stocks were exhausted in March 2026, followed by a sharp decline in vaccination coverage.

She also claimed that the authorities failed to launch a supplementary vaccination campaign at the scheduled time.

Hasina also criticised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman-led BNP government, alleging that the authorities failed to take adequate action after the severity of the outbreak became evident.

"More than one thousand children dying from a preventable disease is not an ordinary administrative failure," she added.

The former Prime Minister called for uninterrupted vaccine supplies, targeted immunisation campaigns for vulnerable communities, real-time disease monitoring, expanded paediatric healthcare facilities and an independent probe into the alleged procurement and vaccination failures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)