Aging can seem like a negative process, one that causes our bodies to slow down and deteriorate. The aging brain, however, retains remarkable resilience. And some of the changes that occur within the aging brain are actually helpful adaptations.

Our recent research study reveals this process of adaptation — showing that the brains of healthy older adults may cope better with lack of sleep than those of younger adults.

Neuroplasticity in older age

In this study, we investigated the neuroplasticity of human brain networks across the lifespan.

Neuroplasticity refers to the brain's extraordinary ability to change, particularly through the reorganization of brain connections.

The most extreme periods of neuroplasticity occur during brain development in childhood, adolescence and the transition to early adulthood. However, the healthy brain retains its neuroplasticity throughout the lifespan, and undergoes periods of pronounced reorganization even in older age.

Aging brains face many challenges, including cortical thinning or brain shrinkage, white matter demyelination and cognitive decline. As a result, many researchers treat aging as a proxy for purely negative brain changes.

Our research goes against this trend by identifying multiple ways in which brain changes may actually be helpful adaptations to the challenges of aging.

Preserving function for tomorrow

Previous research has suggested that older adults do not suffer as badly from the negative effects of minimal sleep — decreased cognitive ability and mood — as younger adults do.

In our study, we wanted to understand what is happening in the brain to cause this. So we compared the brains of younger adults (20-30 years) and older adults (65-75 years) after experiencing a full night of sleep and a night with only three hours of sleep.

We found that part of the older brain's functional connectivity responded in the opposite way to the brains of younger adults. After a night with only three hours of sleep, older adult brains reduced connections in a way that increased modularity. That is, their brain regions formed more local modules, with a small number of global connections between modules. Conversely, younger adult brains showed decreased modularity.

Modularity is an efficient network organization associated with better cognitive outcomes. Our research suggests the brain may compensate for age-related changes by responding to short-term sleep loss in an adaptive way, preserving efficient brain function the next day.

Strengthening local connections

These findings complement our broader program of research identifying long-term reorganizations of brain networks that support cognitive outcomes in older age. Interestingly, these are distinct from the connectivity patterns that are beneficial for younger adults.

We continue to see a recurring theme: The healthy brain seems to adapt to white matter demyelination with age by relying less on longer global connections and instead strengthening local connectivity.

This growing program of research speaks to the healthy aging brain's resilience to challenges, where neuroplasticity supports reorganization and adaptation.

Sleep while you are young

How do we help to promote these neuroplastic adaptations? One way is through physical activity. Another important lifestyle factor is getting a healthy amount of sleep throughout one's life.

Recent research has shown that sleep can directly affect both the risk of Alzheimer's disease and how quickly it progresses. The amyloid and tau proteins that accumulate in brains with Alzheimer's disease accumulate at a faster rate when sleep is disrupted.

Researchers estimate that 15 per cent of Alzheimer's disease cases could be prevented by identifying people with poor sleep quality and intervening to promote better sleep.

The disease processes that cause Alzheimer's disease develop for decades before an individual will experience memory loss and be diagnosed with dementia, so there is a large window of opportunity to detect and treat the disease and prevent cognitive decline. For some, sleep is an important treatment target.

Josh Neudorf, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Athabasca University; Brianne Kent, Canada Research Chair in Translational Neuroscience and Dementia, Simon Fraser University, and Randy McIntosh, Director, Institute of Neuroscience & Neurotechnology, Professor of Biomedical Physics and Kinesiology, Simon Fraser University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.