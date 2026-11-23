Actor Ramya Krishnan recently opened up about a serious ankle injury she suffered in 1987, which required surgery involving the fusion of her ankle joint. Despite undergoing the procedure at a young age, the actor went on to perform physically demanding dance sequences in films, highlighting her determination and resilience. Speaking on the Raw Talks With Vamshi Kurapati podcast, the 56-year-old Bahubali star recalled that she suffered a right leg fracture in 1987, which required surgery that fused her ankle joint. "There is no joint there. If you look at the X-ray, orthopaedic surgeons would say that even normal walking is a question mark with that fracture. All my songs and dances happened after this," she said. An ankle fracture can range from a minor break that heals with immobilisation to a severe injury involving multiple bones, ligaments and surrounding soft tissues. Depending on the extent of the damage, patients may require surgery to restore the alignment of the bones, stabilise the joint or, in particularly severe cases, permanently fuse the joint to reduce pain and improve stability.

But what exactly happens during ankle fracture surgery? How long does recovery take, and can someone return to physically demanding activities such as dancing after undergoing ankle fusion?

Explaining the treatment and recovery process, Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director and Unit Head, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare - Healthcity, says that the treatment of an ankle fracture depends on the severity of the injury, the stability of the joint and the extent of damage to the surrounding structures.

What Is An Ankle Fracture And When Does It Require Surgery?

An ankle fracture refers to a break in one or more of the bones that make up the ankle joint. These include the tibia which is also called shinbone, fibula- the smaller bone on the outer side of the lower leg and talus which is the bone connecting the leg to the foot. While some fractures are relatively uncomplicated, severe injuries can involve displaced bones, joint surface damage and ligament injuries. The treatment depends on whether the fracture is stable and whether the bones remain properly aligned.

According to Dr Chawla, minor fractures may heal with immobilisation using a cast or walking boot, allowing the bone to repair itself over time. However, fractures involving significant displacement or joint damage may require surgical intervention. In such cases, orthopaedic surgeons may use plates, screws or other fixation devices to realign the broken bones and hold them in position while healing takes place.

The primary objective of surgery is to restore the alignment and stability of the ankle joint, reduce pain and help patients regain functional mobility.

What Is Ankle Fusion Surgery?

Ankle fusion, medically known as arthrodesis, is a surgical procedure in which the bones forming the ankle joint are permanently joined together. This eliminates movement at the damaged joint. Dr Chawla explains that ankle fusion may be recommended when the joint is severely damaged and cannot be adequately reconstructed. The procedure helps reduce chronic pain and improve stability by preventing movement between the damaged joint surfaces. However, ankle fusion does not restore normal ankle mechanics. Since the joint is permanently fused, patients lose the ability to move the ankle in the same way as before. Activities that require considerable ankle movement, such as climbing stairs, walking on uneven surfaces, running and dancing, may become more challenging.

The surrounding joints in the foot may compensate to some extent for the lost movement, helping patients perform everyday activities. However, the extent of functional recovery varies from person to person.

How Long Does Recovery From Ankle Fracture Surgery Take?

Recovery following ankle fracture surgery is gradual and depends on several factors, including the severity of the injury, the surgical procedure performed, the patient's age, bone health and overall physical condition. Dr Chawla explains that initial recovery generally focuses on controlling pain and swelling, protecting the operated area and preventing unnecessary stress on the healing bones. Patients may be advised to avoid putting weight on the affected leg for a period of time. The duration of restricted weight-bearing depends on the fracture pattern, the stability achieved during surgery and the surgeon's assessment of healing. Bone healing generally takes around six to 12 weeks, although functional recovery can take several months or longer. Patients who undergo ankle fusion may require additional time for the bones to fuse completely.

It is important to understand that bone healing and complete functional recovery are not the same. Even after the fracture has healed, patients may need rehabilitation to rebuild muscle strength, improve balance and regain confidence while walking.

Why Is Physiotherapy Important After Ankle Surgery?

Physiotherapy plays an important role in recovery following an ankle fracture or ankle fusion. Prolonged immobilisation and restricted movement can lead to muscle weakness, stiffness and reduced balance. Dr Chawla explains that rehabilitation focuses on strengthening the calf, thigh and hip muscles, improving balance, maintaining flexibility in the surrounding joints and gradually restoring walking ability. After ankle fusion, physiotherapy is particularly important because the fused joint cannot regain its original movement. Rehabilitation instead focuses on improving the function of surrounding joints and strengthening the muscles that support the lower limb.

Patients may gradually progress from mobility exercises and non-weight-bearing activities to supervised walking and functional exercises, depending on their healing and medical advice. Returning to demanding physical activities should happen only after the treating surgeon and physiotherapist determine that the patient has adequate strength, stability and functional capacity.

Can You Dance Or Perform Strenuous Activities After Ankle Fusion?

Ankle fusion permanently restricts movement at the ankle joint, which can affect activities requiring flexibility and a wide range of foot movements. Walking on flat surfaces may become manageable after recovery, but activities such as dancing, running, jumping and navigating uneven terrain can be more challenging. This is because the ankle plays an important role in absorbing impact, adjusting to different surfaces and allowing the foot to move during complex physical activities. However, the extent of functional limitation varies depending on the patient's overall joint health, muscle strength, flexibility in neighbouring joints and ability to adapt to the altered mechanics.

Dr Chawla explains that the surrounding joints may compensate for some of the lost movement following ankle fusion. Nevertheless, patients should not assume that they can immediately return to their previous level of physical activity. A gradual, supervised return to activity is important to avoid overloading the operated limb and compromising recovery.

Does Age Affect Recovery From Ankle Fracture Surgery?

Age can influence bone healing and rehabilitation, but it is not the only factor determining recovery outcomes. At 56, factors such as bone density, muscle strength, nutritional status, pre-existing health conditions and adherence to rehabilitation can be equally important. People with poor bone health or underlying conditions may require closer monitoring during recovery. Maintaining adequate nutrition, following medical advice and participating in prescribed physiotherapy can support the healing process.

Dr Chawla emphasises that patients should avoid rushing back into strenuous activities, as premature weight-bearing or excessive physical stress can compromise healing. The primary goal of treatment should be to achieve pain-free, stable mobility and the best possible functional independence.

An ankle fracture can have implications that extend beyond the initial injury, particularly when it involves severe joint damage and requires surgical intervention. While procedures such as ankle fusion can help reduce chronic pain and improve stability, they also permanently alter the mechanics of the ankle. Recovery requires patience, appropriate medical supervision and structured rehabilitation. As Ramya Krishnan's experience emphasises that people can adapt to significant physical limitations and continue pursuing demanding activities. However, individual outcomes depend on the nature of the injury, the treatment received and the extent of functional recovery.

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