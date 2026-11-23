Are you eating enough fibre? Many of us fail to sort this important part of our diet, even though it helps the body in several ways. Fibre keeps your stomach healthy, prevents constipation, supports heart health and helps control blood sugar levels. It also makes your stomach feel full, which can be useful to manage hunger and body weight.

The good news is that you do not need expensive foods or special diet plans to get more fibre. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a food cheat sheet. From chia seeds and kala chana to guava and jowar roti, these food items can give your body a good amount of fibre.

On Instagram, the health expert shared that small seeds can be an easy way to add more fibre in your diet. She suggests that one tablespoon of chia seeds provides around 5g of fibre, while the same amount of flaxseeds gives 4g. You can mix them into smoothies, curd, oats or breakfast bowls.

Dals and beans are also good choices. Around 30g of raw black chana has 8g of fibre, rajma has 7g and lobia provides 6g. Even regular rotis can help you reach your daily fibre intake, as one medium bajra, whole wheat or jowar roti gives around 3g of fibre each.

If you enjoy fruits, guava has 8g, pomegranate 6g and pear 5g. Lovneet Batra recommends adding vegetables such as drumsticks, sweet potatoes and French beans in your meals.

For snack time, roasted chana with its skin and roasted makhana are good options. Choose fruits instead of juices and replace low fibre snacks with healthier items.

As per Lovneet Batra, you can get around 35g of fibre in a day by adding simple foods in your meals and snacks. Start your day with one medium guava, which gives you 8g of fibre. For lunch, have kala chana sabzi to get another 8g.

You can also eat one medium pomegranate for 6g of fibre and one tablespoon of chia seeds in your curd or breakfast can add 5g.

When you feel hungry between meals, roasted chana can provide 5g of fibre. One medium roti adds 3g more.

The nutritionist advises people to increase their fibre intake slowly instead of adding everything at once. This gives your digestive system time to adjust. Drinking enough water is key.

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