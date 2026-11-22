Oats are often seen as a simple breakfast option, but eating them regularly may offer several benefits for the body. According to AIIMS and Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, making oats a part of your daily diet may impact everything from heart health and blood sugar to digestion and appetite. The benefits are largely linked to the fibre found in oats, including beta-glucan and other fibres that support different functions in the body.

In an Instagram video, Dr Sethi explained what could happen when a person eats oats every day. He highlighted five potential benefits which included helping manage bad cholesterol, reducing blood sugar spikes, supporting beneficial gut bacteria, keeping you fuller for longer and promoting regular bowel movements. While oats may appear to be an ordinary food, their fibre content can make them a useful addition to a balanced diet. Here, take a look at the benefits of oats as shared by Dr Sethi.

1. May Help Lower Bad Cholesterol

One of the main benefits Dr Sethi highlighted is heart health. Oats contain beta-glucan which is a type of soluble fibre. According to Dr Sethi, this fibre can help lower LDL cholesterol, which is commonly known as bad cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol is linked to heart health problems. Including oats in your diet regularly can be one way of adding more soluble fibre to the diet. The benefit comes from the fibre in oats rather than simply from eating oats.

2. May Help Control Blood Sugar Spikes

Eating oats may also have an effect on blood sugar. Dr Sethi explained that the fibre slows down the absorption of glucose. When glucose enters the bloodstream more slowly, blood sugar may rise less sharply after eating, which can help reduce blood sugar spikes. For people who are paying attention to their blood sugar levels, the fibre content of oats can be useful.

3. Supports Healthy Gut Bacteria

The gut is home to trillions of bacteria, including beneficial bacteria that play an important role in digestive health. Oats contain prebiotic fibres, which can help feed these beneficial gut bacteria. Dr Sethi highlighted this as another potential benefit of eating oats regularly. Prebiotic fibres provide nourishment for the good bacteria in the gut. Supporting these bacteria can contribute to a healthier gut environment.

4. May Help You Feel Fuller For Longer

Oats may also help with appetite. According to Dr Sethi, eating oats can make you feel fuller for longer, which may potentially reduce unnecessary snacking during the day. Feeling satisfied after a meal can make it easier to avoid reaching for food simply because you feel hungry again soon after eating. The fibre in oats can add to this feeling of fullness. For people trying to maintain an eating routine, a filling breakfast can be helpful.

5. May Support Regular Bowel Movements

Another benefit that Dr Sethi pointed out is its benefit for bowel movements. Oat fibre can support regularity and help maintain healthy stool consistency. Adequate fibre is important for normal bowel function, and oats can contribute to daily fibre intake. Regularly including fibre-rich foods in the diet may help support smoother and more consistent bowel habits. This makes oats useful not only for people looking at heart or blood sugar health but also for those who want to improve their digestive health.

Why Oats Can Be A Good Everyday Food

The five benefits highlighted by Dr Sethi are linked largely to the fibre that's naturally present in oats. Beta-glucan can support cholesterol management, while oat fibre can slow glucose absorption. Prebiotic fibres can support beneficial gut bacteria, and fibre can also contribute to fullness and regular bowel movements. However, eating oats every day does not mean that all health problems can be prevented or treated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.