When it comes to maintaining a balanced diet, including nutrient-rich vegetables in everyday meals can make a significant difference. Broccoli is one such vegetable that often finds a place in healthy eating plans.

In her latest video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares why she makes it a point to eat boiled broccoli at least three times a week. “Here's why I eat boiled broccoli at least thrice in a week as a nutritionist,” she says, adding that broccoli helps to manage her hormones.

“Broccoli helps my body eliminate and metabolise the oestrogen out of my body, and eliminating the excess oestrogen can help me reduce my PMS cramps and manage my hormones better,” she shares.

Secondly, she recommends including broccoli in her daily diet because it is rich in sulforaphane. “It is a very high antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and also oxidative stress,” she explains.

Since broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable, it is extremely rich in fibre. “Eating this can have a prebiotic effect on your gut. It can feed the gut microbiome and improve and manage your gut health,” the nutritionist adds.

Eating Broccoli May Lower Heart Disease and Breast Cancer

Eating broccoli three or four times a week may be associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, asthma and several types of cancer.

Researchers identified candidate genes controlling the accumulation of phenolic compounds in broccoli. Consumption of phenolic compounds, including certain flavonoids, is linked with a lower risk of coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, asthma, and several types of cancer.

Another study published in the International Journal of Cancer found that women who consumed over 5.5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day had an 11 per cent lower chance of developing breast cancer than those who consumed 2.5 portions of fresh produce or lower.

The study names cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower, as well as yellow and orange vegetables, as being associated with lower risks of breast cancer.

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