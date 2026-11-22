Creatine is linked with muscle building, but it does much more than help people lift weights. Our body makes creatine and uses it to give muscles energy during physical activity. Taking creatine supplements improve exercise performance, build strength and reduce tiredness during workouts. But is it safe for everyone and who should take it?

While creatine is considered safe for most healthy people, too much can cause problems. Before adding this supplement in your routine, it is best to speak to a healthcare professional. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently explained how creatine works, its health benefits and who needs it.

On Instagram, Saurabh Sethi shared that it can be useful for lifting heavier weights and building lean muscles, when creatine is combined with regular strength training. It also lowers body fat when used along with exercise.

He explained that creatine does not cause hair loss or muscle cramps and there is no proof that it affects sleep or slows ageing. It is also not harmful for women.

While creatine has not been proven to prevent weak bones, it might help maintain muscle strength as people grow older. Some will be able to notice a small increase in weight after starting creatine because their muscles hold more water.

Saurabh Sethi added that creatine does not cause dehydration and it is not harmful for healthy kidneys when they are taken in the right amount. It can also help your body recover after exercise, but more research is needed.

He suggests that most healthy adults can take 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate daily. This is the type of creatine that has been studied the most.

In an earlier post, Saurabh Sethi had shared six supplements that improve health when taken for the right reasons. He explained that psyllium husk, also known as isabgol, is useful for people who do not get enough fibre from their food. It can also reduce bad cholesterol and improve bowel movements.

People who do not eat fish can consume omega 3 supplements, as they lower high levels of blood fats called triglycerides. Vitamin D supplements help those who do not get enough and support their bones, muscles and immune system.

Vitamin B12 can be taken by older adults and people who take medicines that reduce stomach acid. He also mentioned magnesium, which supports healthy nerves, muscles and bones.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.