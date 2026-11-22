Cancer is a concern for many women, especially when there is a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. While lifestyle, age and other factors can influence cancer risk, genetics also plays an important role. One area that has gained attention is BRCA gene testing, which can help identify women who may have a higher risk of developing certain cancers. Understanding BRCA testing can help women make informed decisions about their health, take preventive steps and seek medical advice at the right time.

What Are BRCA1 And BRCA2 Genes?

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes found in every person. Their main function is to help protect the body against cancer by repairing damaged DNA and maintaining healthy cell growth. They act like a repair system that helps prevent cells from growing in an uncontrolled manner.

However, sometimes changes, known as mutations or harmful variants, can occur in these genes. When a person inherits a harmful mutation in BRCA1 or BRCA2, the body's ability to repair damaged DNA may be affected. This can increase the person's lifetime risk of developing certain cancers, particularly breast and ovarian cancer.

It is important to understand that having a BRCA mutation does not mean a person will definitely develop cancer. It means their risk is higher than that of someone who does not carry the mutation.

These genes are passed from mother to son and daughter both, therefore no sex is excluded. These can cause pancreatic, prostate and breast cancer in males too. Thus it is important that all family members who are at risk of inheriting the gene are tested.

What Is BRCA Gene Testing?

BRCA gene testing is a type of genetic test that looks for harmful changes in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. It is usually done through a blood sample, which is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The test helps identify whether a person carries an inherited genetic change that may increase their risk of developing cancer. In more comprehensive tests, other genes linked to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome are also included.

Women and men with a strong family history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic or prostate cancer, particularly when cancers have occurred at a younger age, may benefit from discussing genetic testing with their doctor.

READ: Family History And Ovarian Cancer: When Should You Consider Speaking To Your Doctor?

Who Should Consider Getting Tested?

BRCA testing is not required for every woman. It is generally recommended for people whose personal or family history of the mutated gene or a cancer caused due to BRCA gene mutation. Women should speak to their doctor if:

Their mother, sister or daughter has had breast or ovarian cancer.

Multiple family members have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

A family member developed breast cancer at a young age, particularly before 50.

There is a history of ovarian, pancreatic or prostate cancer in the family.

A male family member has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

A known BRCA mutation has already been identified in the family.

Both men and women can carry and pass on BRCA mutations. Therefore, it is important to look at cancer history on both the mother's and father's sides of the family.

At What Age Should Women Consider BRCA Testing?

There is no single age at which every woman should undergo BRCA testing. The decision depends on personal health history, family history and medical advice.

Women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer should consider a genetic risk assessment early in adulthood. If a close family member is known to carry a BRCA mutation, other adult family members may also be advised to undergo testing.

Testing is generally not recommended for children below 18 years of age because BRCA-related cancers usually develop in adulthood and there are no specific preventive measures required during childhood. Early risk assessment is important because it gives women more time to understand their options, plan appropriate screening and make informed decisions about their future health.

What Happens If A Woman Tests Positive?

A positive BRCA test result does not mean that cancer is inevitable. However, it means that the woman may need closer medical attention and a personalised cancer prevention plan. Depending on her age, medical history and individual risk, doctors may recommend:

Regular screening: Women with harmful BRCA mutations may need breast screening at an earlier age and more frequently. This may include breast MRI along with mammography.

Women with harmful BRCA mutations may need breast screening at an earlier age and more frequently. This may include breast MRI along with mammography. Preventive surgery: Some women may consider risk-reducing surgeries, such as removal of breast tissue or removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes. These decisions depend on individual risk, age and family planning.

Some women may consider risk-reducing surgeries, such as removal of breast tissue or removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes. These decisions depend on individual risk, age and family planning. Medication: In selected cases, doctors may discuss medicines that can help lower breast cancer risk.

In selected cases, doctors may discuss medicines that can help lower breast cancer risk. Healthy lifestyle choices: Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol can support overall health and help reduce certain cancer risks.

It is important to remember that there is currently no proven screening method that reliably detects ovarian cancer early in women with BRCA mutations. Therefore, these women need regular discussions with their specialists about appropriate risk-reduction strategies.

READ: Can Your Family History Predict Cancer? Why Most High-Risk Cases Are Still Missed

Why Is Genetic Counselling Important?

Genetic counselling is an important part of the BRCA testing process. It helps women understand why testing may be needed, what the results could mean and how they may affect their health and family. A genetic counsellor reviews the individual's medical and family history, explains the benefits and limitations of testing and helps interpret the results.

There are generally three possible outcomes: a positive result, a negative result or a variant of uncertain significance (VUS). A VUS means that a genetic change has been found, but there is not enough information to determine whether it increases cancer risk. It should not automatically be treated as a harmful mutation.

Counselling is also important after testing because the results may have implications for blood relatives. If a harmful mutation is identified, other family members may also benefit from discussing testing with a specialist.

The Importance Of Knowing Your Genetic Risk

Awareness and early risk assessment are important steps in cancer prevention. BRCA gene testing gives women an opportunity to understand their inherited cancer risk and take timely action. It also helps doctors create screening and prevention plans based on individual needs.

Women should not wait for symptoms or a cancer diagnosis to discuss their family history with a doctor. Knowing your genetic risk does not mean living in fear; it means being better informed and prepared. With the right medical guidance, regular monitoring and timely intervention, women can make confident decisions about their health.

READ: Ovarian Cancer Breakthrough: New Targeted Drug Extends Survival, Improves Quality Of Life

(By Dr Kaustubh Burde, Consultant Gynec Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai)

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