The menstrual cycle brings several hormonal changes that can influence the body in different ways, including digestion. In her latest video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains how digestive patterns can shift throughout the four phases of the menstrual cycle.

In the video she highlights why women may experience changes in appetite, bloating, bowel movements and gut issues from one week to another. “I wish more women knew that her digestion is literally going to change every single week of a month. Depending on a menstrual cycle,” she says before breaking down the entire thing.

Week one: Menstrual phase

"During the menstrual phase, which is when you are bleeding, it is going to release more prostaglandins that can actually stimulate your intestine and get things moving faster," she says, explaining which is why most women can actually experience diarrhoea or loose motions during their period. Lower abdominal pain is also common during this phase.

Week two: Follicular phase

During this phase, progesterone stays relatively low while oestrogen rises gradually. According to the nutritionist, this is when the oestrogen is at its peak, and most women face fantastic bowel movements and amazing digestion during this phase.

Week three: Ovulation

In this phase, oestrogen peaks and then drops as progesterone begins rising. Some women notice mild bloating and digestive sensitivity. "Your hormones are slowly shifting during this time, but most women are going to experience stable digestion and normal bowel movements," she shares.

Week four: Luteal phase

During this time progesterone rises and peaks before dropping ahead of menstruation. The nutritionist shares that the phase before women get their period is when progesterone is at its peak. "Most women are going to experience constipation, incomplete evacuation and extreme bloating," she adds. Higher progesterone slows gastrointestinal transit time and makes constipation and bloating more common.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.