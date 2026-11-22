Wedding preparations have acquired a new deadline for weight loss. Alongside outfit fittings, skincare appointments, and fitness sessions, some brides and grooms are now asking about weight-loss injections, vitamin infusions, and other treatments that promise visible results within weeks. The pressure to look slimmer on the wedding day is bringing people to doctors with a specific target weight and a tight timeline.

The growing interest in medicines such as Ozempic reflects this trend. Semaglutide, the drug associated with Ozempic and Wegovy, acts on appetite regulation and slows stomach emptying. These medicines have an established role in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, depending on the formulation and medical indication. Their use requires an assessment of the patient's health, weight, and medical history. Taking them simply to fit into wedding clothes is a different matter.

Weight-loss injections are not quick fixes.

GLP-1 medicines can reduce appetite and help people lose a considerable amount of weight over time. However, treatment involves gradual dose increases, monitoring, and attention to side effects. Nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea can occur. More serious complications, including gallbladder problems and pancreatitis, also require medical attention. Persistent vomiting or diarrhea can lead to dehydration.

A common concern is that people may start treatment close to the wedding and stop once the event is over. Once you stop, you may gain weight, especially if you haven't altered your diet or exercise. This drug must be administered by a possibly experienced doctor with a great plan of further treatment.

We tend to underestimate how much we're missing when we don't eat enough. Others simply can't get enough protein and other nutrients in with the dramatic lack of appetite. This can cause weakness, muscle loss, and nutritional deficiencies. Losing weight is not about the number but our bodies and our health.

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What can an IV drip actually do?

Vitamin and hydration drips are also being promoted as part of pre-wedding wellness routines. They are often associated with claims of better skin, improved energy, detoxification, and faster recovery. An IV infusion can be medically useful when a person has dehydration, a diagnosed deficiency, or a condition that prevents adequate nutrient absorption. Healthy individuals generally do not need high-dose vitamin infusions when their nutritional requirements are being met through food.

There is limited high-quality evidence that vitamin drips improve appearance or produce weight loss in otherwise healthy people. Their administration also carries risks, including infection at the injection site, inflammation of the vein, allergic reactions, and errors in fluid or electrolyte balance. A drip does not reduce body fat or correct the dietary and metabolic factors associated with weight gain.

Crash diets, meal replacements taken without supervision, excessive exercise, and unregulated slimming products add to the concern. People often combine several approaches because they are working towards a fixed date. The body has to cope with all these changes, sometimes with very little time for recovery.

Treating abdominal fat requires a longer view

For people concerned about their waistline, reducing abdominal fat starts with diet, physical activity, adequate sleep, and management of conditions that affect metabolism. Strength training helps preserve muscle, while regular walking and other physical activity improve glucose utilization and overall metabolic health.

For some people with severe obesity, these measures may not produce sufficient or sustained weight loss. Bariatric surgery can then become part of the treatment discussion, particularly when excess weight is affecting health and daily life.

For South and Southeast Asian populations, people with a BMI of 29 or above who also have type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, or fatty liver disease may be considered for bariatric surgery. Those with a BMI of 35 or above may also be considered, even without these conditions. And learning the effects weighing has on everyday life, future health problems, and results of previous treatments.

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With gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, this goes to limiting intake and changes in hormones in the gut that influence hunger and blood sugars. Improved blood sugars are seen before much weight loss. Results from the STAMPEDE trial and long-term follow-up studies such as ARMMS-T2D have demonstrated sustained benefits of metabolic surgery in appropriately selected patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes in terms of improved glycemic control and significant weight loss.

Bariatric surgeries done with robotic techniques allow the surgeons to have a three-dimensional, high-definition view of the surgery and the precision in maneuvering using the instruments as small incisions are made. For suitable patients, this can support a smoother postoperative recovery. The decision to operate, however, depends on the patient's clinical condition and the health risks associated with obesity, rather than an upcoming wedding or a desired appearance.

A wedding date should not determine treatment

A few months of preparation cannot undo years of weight gain or resolve underlying metabolic problems. Anyone considering weight-loss medication, supplements, or infusions should first have their health assessed. Blood sugar, blood pressure, liver health, nutritional status, and existing medical conditions all matter when choosing a treatment.

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Looking and feeling healthy on the wedding day is a reasonable personal goal. Pursuing it through unsupervised medication, extreme dieting, or unnecessary infusions can create health problems at a time when people should be preparing for an important life event. Weight management deserves a plan based on medical need, realistic timelines, and changes that can be maintained well after the celebrations are over.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

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