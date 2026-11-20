A desired weight is often seen as an achievement for a bride-to-be. If the clothes fit well and the pictures were made, discontinuing the weight loss drug looks like an evident step to take. GLP-1 drugs, though, will stop working once they are discontinued. Weight regain is inevitable, and it can happen rather quickly. It doesn't mean that everyone will regain all the weight, nor that the patient has failed. It means that the biological mechanisms that affect appetite and weight have to be considered after the wedding day.

Why You Might Start Feeling Hungry Again

Drugs such as semaglutide influence GLP-1 receptors and make a person eat less and feel fuller. Tirzepatide, commonly associated with them, influences GIP and GLP-1 receptors. The medication affects appetite and blood glucose levels during the time it is being taken, but it doesn't make patients lose their ability to gain weight.

However, as the drug leaves the body, the appetite-reducing effect subsides. What was previously enough food may no longer be sufficient, as the person may experience hunger between meals, larger amounts of food, and/or cravings. Depending on the medication used and the patient himself, the process does not always happen at night.

Hunger can also be increased by the weight loss itself, since a lighter body needs less energy to sustain itself. When combined with the effects of the medicine, this can make the previous eating habits too much for the new weight. Saying that the regained weight is only due to lack of willpower ignores this biology.

What Research Shows

During the STEP 1 trial extension, patients taking semaglutide had lost 17.3% of their initial body mass after 68 weeks. A year after stopping both the drug treatment and the lifestyle changes, the participants had gained back two thirds of their lost body mass. They were 5.6% lighter than their initial weight.

The findings were quite consistent with those observed in the SURMOUNT-4 trial involving tirzepatide. After the patients discontinued the drug in exchange for a placebo after the primary treatment, they gained about 14% of the weight they had at the time of discontinuation over the year that followed. The participants continuing on tirzepatide lost another 5.5%.

The studies involved overweight or obese adults without diabetes for months on end. However, their outcomes cannot directly predict what will happen to someone taking a shorter course before the big day. They, however, highlight why discontinuing the drug without a maintenance strategy poses high risks of regaining the weight.

Wedding Weight Loss Requires A Medical Perspective

Weight loss drugs need to be prescribed for an appropriate medical indication following proper evaluation. Just because one wants to lose a little bit of weight for some clothing or simply because of a wedding cannot, in itself, provide justification for treatment. The wedding date cannot affect dosing.

Getting to a healthier weight is a good outcome for those with obesity, but it does not mean that the underlying disease has been cured. The treatment process can continue with the maintenance stage. Various factors should be taken into account - health benefits, tolerability, costs, and preferences of the patient.

There could be consequences of quitting other than the changes in weight. The positive changes in such parameters as blood pressure, glucose levels and blood lipids can reverse when weight is regained. If the drug is being used by the patient for diabetes, quitting might result in deterioration of glucose control.

Maintenance Planning

Discussion of cessation should take place prior to starting the medication treatment. It is necessary for a patient who is considering this medication therapy to be aware of how long treatment will last, what the costs of it will be and whether it will be required for a longer period.

However, if discontinuation becomes essential, scheduling follow-ups is better than waiting for a considerable gain in weight. Regular tracking of one's weight on a weekly basis combined with the assessment of hunger changes can facilitate identifying trends. Any upward trend should prompt an assessment of one's dietary habits, activity and treatments, avoiding blaming.

Consistent consumption of proper meals that contain enough protein and fiber may assist in feeling fuller and eating more nutritionally. Strength training allows maintaining muscle mass, while regular exercise ensures one's fitness and helps manage weight. The aforementioned measures must be introduced during the treatment period. They will assist in maintenance, but cannot ensure the persistence of weight loss associated with medication once discontinued.

Crash dieting and independent discontinuation/restarting injections as a response to the return of hunger is not recommended. Scientific proof that tapered withdrawal does not lead to any weight gains is scarce. Tapering, switching therapy and restarting must be discussed with the prescriber; re-starting therapy at a previously prescribed high dosage after a significant break leads to adverse gastrointestinal reactions.

Special Attention Should Be Paid To Pregnancy

If a pregnancy is expected after the marriage ceremony, then the following topics are worth discussing prior to therapy. These medications are not suitable for weight loss during pregnancy. In case of pregnancy plans, Semaglutide should be stopped at least two months prior to conception. Other medicines have product-specific recommendations and special regimen to follow.

The use of Tirzepatide may affect oral hormonal contraception. According to the instructions, the transition to another form of contraceptive or the use of barrier method is recommended for four weeks after initiating and after each dose adjustment. Patients with diabetes need a proper regimen of glucose level control during pregnancy stop.

A wedding ceremony is a great motivator for getting help, but the treatment should not be aimed at the wedding only. Getting to the ideal weight allows talking about how to keep the achieved results. Understanding that the patient can return to the initial weight helps him/her to get prepared.

(By Dr David Chandy, Director of Endocrinology, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai)

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