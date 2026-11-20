Stretch marks are among the most common changes a woman's body undergoes, yet they remain an insecurity for many, particularly after pregnancy. From beauty treatments and skincare products to social media filters, women are often made to feel that these marks need to be concealed or removed to achieve flawless-looking skin. But a recent celebrity appearance has brought the conversation around body acceptance back into focus.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who attended the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai on November 17, was photographed wearing a striking royal-blue gown featuring a waist cut-out that left her abdominal stretch marks visible. Her appearance subsequently attracted considerable attention online, with several social media users appreciating the visibility of a natural bodily change that is often hidden. On the other hand, other users pointed out that while she flaunted her stretch marks on the green carpet, the photos she posted on her Instagram handle were clearly photoshopped and colour-corrected, with no visible stretch marks anyways.

But are stretch marks really something women should worry about? Do they indicate poor skin health, inadequate skincare or a lack of fitness? According to doctors, the answer is no. Stretch marks are a common consequence of changes in the body's size, hormones and skin structure. They are generally harmless and do not require medical treatment.

Why Do Women Develop Stretch Marks?

Medically known as striae distensae, stretch marks develop when the skin stretches or shrinks rapidly, affecting the collagen and elastin fibres that provide its structure and elasticity.

According to Dr Nisha Aggarwal, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Manesar, "Stretch marks are a completely normal part of the changes a woman's body goes through, particularly during pregnancy, puberty and periods of weight gain or loss."

During pregnancy, the abdomen and breasts expand as the body accommodates the growing baby and prepares for breastfeeding. Hormonal changes also influence the skin's connective tissue, making some women more susceptible to developing these marks. Dr Aggarwal explains that stretch marks may initially appear pink, red or purple before gradually fading over time.

Are Stretch Marks A Sign Of Poor Skin Health?

Not necessarily. Stretch marks are extremely common and are not caused by poor hygiene, inadequate skincare or lack of physical fitness. According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), approximately eight out of 10 pregnant women develop stretch marks. They can also appear during puberty, rapid weight changes and periods of muscle growth.

"Genetics, hormonal changes and the rate at which the body grows or changes also play a role. While some women may develop more visible stretch marks than others, there is nothing abnormal about them," says Dr Aggarwal.

The doctor adds that women should not feel compelled to hide these marks or view them as flaws. They are simply a natural part of the body's journey.

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Can Stretch Marks Be Removed?

Stretch marks usually become less noticeable with time, changing from darker pink, red or purple lines to paler, silvery marks. However, they may not disappear completely.

The NHS notes that there is little reliable evidence that commonly marketed creams and lotions can prevent or remove stretch marks. Certain dermatological treatments, including laser procedures and prescription topical preparations, may improve their appearance, but results vary.

Importantly, retinoid creams such as tretinoin should not be used during pregnancy.

Mira Rajput's appearance has once again highlighted how normal bodily changes can become subjects of public scrutiny, particularly for women who have experienced pregnancy. Stretch marks are not signs of neglect, poor health or an imperfect body. Whether women choose to conceal them, treat them or simply leave them alone should remain a personal decision.

The important thing is to recognise that healthy skin does not have to be flawless, and a woman's body does not need to remain unchanged to be beautiful.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.