Earthshot Prize 2026 was hosted in Mumbai on November 17, and the green carpet saw celebrities and dignitaries showing up in their finest. The global environmental award, funded by Prince William in 2020, is known for identifying and scaling innovative solutions to the planet's biggest climate and ecological challenges.

Among the celebrities who turned heads, Mira Kapoor stood out. Wearing a blue satin gown from Atsu's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the Indian entrepreneur looked stunning. But it was her decision to embrace her stretch marks that grabbed everyone's attention.

Fans Praise Mira Kapoor For Flaunting Stretch Marks At Earthshot Prize 2026

Soon after her appearance on the green carpet at Earthshot Prize 2026, paparazzi videos went viral, with some users even zooming in on her stomach, where stretch marks were visible. While a section of social media trolled her for not hiding the marks, the rest of the internet applauded her for being unapologetic about them.

An X user slammed people for trolling her over her visible stretch marks on the green carpet. The user wrote, "I want to tell them that these marks of motherhood are not something to be ashamed of, but a part of beauty."

Another commented, "True beauty lies in confidence and Mira has shown just that."

A third mentioned, "A woman embraces motherhood without giving a care about her beauty and figure, but only a few in the world can understand this."

A fourth shared that having stretch marks on the body is normal for women, especially for someone who has given birth to two children.

A fan shared a screenshot of her Getty Images photographs and wrote, "I am so glad I am seeing stretch marks on the India red carpet. No airbrushing. Stunning woman."

Mira Kapoor On Dividing Parenting Duties

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor welcomed their daughter in August 2016 and their son in 2018. When the founder of Dhun Wellness appeared on Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want, she shared that parents should divide the responsibility of children equally.

"Because one person can't do everything," she shared.

Mira shared that Shahid takes care of sports and diet at home. Homework, birthday parties, classes, and general behaviour, however, are her responsibility. "If either of us is travelling, of course, the other one has to take care of everything," she added.

Speaking about parental duties, Kareena asked, "Why do all the fun things end up with fathers?"

While Mira agreed with the actor, she shared that she is fun too, especially when Shahid is not around. "We make funny reels, which is obviously just for us," she said.

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