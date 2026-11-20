Aamir Khan has added a lucrative rental deal to his Mumbai property portfolio. The actor has leased three luxury apartments at Seasons Trimurti in Santacruz West for a combined monthly rent of Rs 38 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the agreement is worth Rs 19.65 crore over its tenure.

The property deal covers three residential units spread across separate floors of a building on North Avenue in Santacruz West. The apartments have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft and offer nine parking spots. Of the three units, the largest spans 6,200 sq ft and is rented for Rs 20 lakh per month. The remaining two apartments measure 3,000 sq ft each and rent for Rs 9 lakh per month.

According to the lease documents, the agreement has been entered into between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan. The tenants will occupy the apartments for a period of four years. The lease period will begin on January 1, 2027 to December 31, 2030.

A security deposit of Rs 38 lakh has been paid for the three properties combined. The rental amount is also set to go up by 5% every year. As the combined rent is fixed at Rs 38 lakh per month at the start of the lease, the properties are expected to bring in Rs 4.56 crore annually before the yearly increase kicks in.

The total value of the four-year lease comes to approximately Rs 19.65 crore. The Rs 38 lakh security deposit is over and above this amount and is not included in the overall rental commitment.

This is not Aamir Khan's first high-value rental deal in Mumbai. The actor had previously rented four apartments in the city's Pali Hill locality in 2025 for a combined monthly rent of Rs 24.5 lakh. The properties are part of Wilnomona Apartments, located on Nargis Dutt Road.

Aamir reportedly owns around 12 apartments in the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra as well as investments in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments. The actor also has a sea-facing home in the city's Bandra neighbourhood, reported Moneycontrol.

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