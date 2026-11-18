PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is a global non-profit organisation focused on animal rights. Last week, it organised PETA India's 2026 Vegan Fashion Awards, which put compassionate style in the spotlight.
The list of this year's winners shows celebrities, designers, and brands that are innovating and creating couture and products without causing cruelty to animals.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Amit Aggarwal "Luminara" Gown Won The Best Vegan Fashion Moment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance at the Cannes 2026 red carpet was one of the most anticipated moments of the year. From rumours of her missing the red carpet to stunning in Amit Aggarwal's Luminara gown, the actor made headlines.
The designer, who made his Cannes debut this year, was honoured by PETA with the award for Best Vegan Fashion Moment. The animal-free look featured recycled rubber cords and the brand's signature crystal veins.
Speaking about dressing the actor for her 24th appearance at the gala, the designer said, "Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, Mohit and I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her. The piece explores the idea of light as strength, movement, and transformation, while honouring the extraordinary radiance she has carried through decades on the global stage."
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Won The Award For The Best Vegan Makeup Brand
This year, Katrina Kaif silenced unsolicited opinions about her body with the soaring success of her makeup line, Kay Beauty. The brand, which was launched in October 2019, grew from Rs 240 crore in FY25 to Rs 350 crore in FY26, according to an Indian Express report.
Kay Beauty is not only successful on paper, but it has also become a sought-after brand among many beauty content creators, who can't stop raving about its products. PETA India honoured Kay Beauty with the Best Vegan Makeup award.
PETA India's 2026 Vegan Fashion Awards Winners List
Apart from Aishwarya Rai's Cannes gown and Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty, the list of winners includes:
- Karishma Tanna - Best Vegan Style Icon
- Shobitam Sarees - Best Vegan Saree Collection
- Zoey - Best Vegan Kids Fashion
- Nobero - Best Vegan Loungewear
- Label Jenn - Best Vegan Handbags
- Scarters - Best Vegan Travel Gear
- Sol'eart Fashion - Best Vegan Women's Footwear
- Kraasa - Best Vegan Men's Footwear
- Trent Limited - Best Vegan Personal Care Brand
- Terratan - Best Vegan Leather Innovation
"From Aishwarya Rai's Cannes couture by Amit Aggarwal to Katrina Kaif's beauty brand and Karishma Tanna's fashion statement and more, this year's winners prove that compassion is the fashion that is here to stay," said PETA India Director of Corporate Affairs Ashima Kukreja in an official statement.
She added, "PETA India encourages shoppers to turn heads without harming animals by filling their wardrobes with stylish vegan finds."
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