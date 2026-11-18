India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh share complex relationships. While the three countries not only share history and culture, their ties are often shaped by diplomatic realities. However, at Miss Universe, the representatives of the three countries came together to celebrate sisterhood.

At the 75th edition of Miss Universe in Puerto Rico, the representatives of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, among others, are putting their best foot forward while vying for the coveted title. They might be competing with each other, but off the stage, they are building friendships.

No Borders, Just Sisterhood: India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh At Miss Universe

In a joint post, India's Kaziah Liz Mejo, Pakistan's Misbah Arshad, and Bangladesh's Samira Khan Mahi shared pictures of themselves posing together. The trio flaunted the sashes of their respective countries as they celebrated sisterhood.

The caption read, "Different countries, different flags, but so much love and friendship. No borders can stop genuine connections. So happy to share these beautiful moments together at Miss Universe."

One of the hashtags used in the post was #Sisterhood.

Reacting to the post, Pakistan's Misbah Arshad wrote, "With my gorgeous sisters Kaziah Liz Mejo and Samira Khan Mahi." She was wearing a contemporary Western outfit - a shirt, a skirt, and an embroidered corset.

"Pakistani craftsmanship reinterpreted through contemporary Western fashion. The corset with Pakistani embroidery is the heart of this outfit. Just like Pakistan is the heart of my identity, while I also embody a beautiful blend of different cultures," the beauty pageant participant wrote while describing her outfit.

Kaziah Liz Mejo posed in a burgundy co-ord set with a strapless top and a pair of tailored trousers. The outfit was designed by Rosa Dame, a luxury Western-wear brand. Samira Khan Mahi turned heads in a powder-blue power suit. She paired the custom-fit blazer-cum-top with tailored pants.

About Miss Universe 2026

The 75th edition of Miss Universe has kicked off, and the contestants are participating in various shows, walking the ramp, and showing up in their finest for meet and greet events. The finale is scheduled for November 24 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

Initially, more than 130 countries were reported to be participating. However, approximately 15 of them have either withdrawn, been barred, or could not participate due to visa issues.

Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson withdrew to protect her "mental and physical health," Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria had to pull out because she was in a car crash and currently recovering from injuries, Saint Martin's Madly Marian gave up competing due to personal reasons.

Apart from these, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, and Malaysia are no longer a part of the pageant this year following corporate and franchise disputes.

Nepal, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the Republic of the Congo are not participating this year because of visa issues or U.S. visa restrictions.

Also Read | Miss Universe 2026: 15 Countries Exit Amid Visa Issues And Franchise Disputes Ahead Of Finale In Puerto Rico



