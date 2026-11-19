India is set to witness the largest consumption and business boom in its history during the upcoming wedding season. During the first wedding season, which will run from November 21 to December 15, 2026, an estimated 5.2 million weddings are expected to take place across the country, generating business worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

After December 15, a month-long Malmas period will begin, during which auspicious ceremonies are generally not conducted. The wedding economy estimates include both the sale of goods and revenue generated through various services.

In a detailed report released today, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the wedding season is emerging as one of the strongest drivers of domestic consumption, employment generation, and economic prosperity in the country.

In Delhi-NCR alone, around 500,000 weddings are expected to take place, generating business worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This will make the National Capital Region one of the largest wedding-driven commercial hubs in India.

CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that these estimates have been prepared by CAIT's research arm, the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society (CRTDS). The projections are based on extensive consultations and a nationwide survey involving major wholesale and retail markets across 25 states, more than 300 business leaders, and over 550 leading trade associations.

Weddings Are Not Just Celebrations, They Are A Major Economic Engine

Mr. Khandelwal said that the enormous scale of the projected business is evidence of how India's centuries-old wedding traditions have evolved into a powerful economic ecosystem. Every wedding generates demand across dozens of sectors and creates economic opportunities for small retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, MSMEs, artisans, farmers, transport operators, hotels, caterers, and thousands of professional service providers.

A typical wedding involves an expenditure of around Rs 4-5 lakh. Photo: Unsplash

From jewellery and designer apparel to sweets, furniture, electronics, hospitality, transportation, decoration, photography, gifts, gift packaging, and event management, the economic impact of weddings extends to nearly every segment of the Indian economy.

According to CAIT, a typical wedding involves an expenditure of around Rs 4-5 lakh, while premium and luxury weddings can cost Rs 4-5 crore or even more. This wide range of spending ensures that everyone, from small neighbourhood shopkeepers to large hospitality and luxury businesses, benefits from the wedding economy.

Remarkable Growth of India's Wedding Economy Over the Past Five Years

India's wedding economy has recorded consistent and significant growth over the past five years.

2022: 3.2 million weddings, generating business worth Rs 3.75 lakh crore

2023: 3.8 million weddings, generating business worth Rs 4.74 lakh crore

2024: 4.8 million weddings, generating business worth Rs 5.90 lakh crore

2025: 4.6 million weddings, generating business worth Rs 6.50 lakh crore

2026 (estimated): 5.2 million weddings, expected to generate business worth Rs 7.50 lakh crore

These figures reflect the growing purchasing power of Indian families, evolving consumer aspirations, and the rapid expansion of professional services associated with weddings.

Which Sectors Will Contribute To The Rs 7.50 Lakh Crore Wedding Economy

According to CAIT estimates, of the total projected business of Rs 7.50 lakh crore, approximately Rs 4.05 lakh crore (54%) will come from the sale of goods and retail trade, while Rs 3.45 lakh crore (46%) will be generated through various services.

According to CAIT estimates, of the total projected business of Rs 7.50 lakh crore will be generated. Photo: Unsplash

The goods and retail segment is expected to contribute Rs 4.05 lakh crore. Major categories include:

Jewellery and precious metals: Rs 1.20 lakh crore

Apparel, sarees and textiles: Rs 90,000 crore

Gifts and wedding-related products: Rs 37,500 crore

Groceries, vegetables and food supplies: Rs 37,500 crore

Electronics and electrical goods: Rs 30,000 crore

Dry fruits, sweets and confectionery: Rs 30,000 crore

Furniture, utensils and household products: Rs 30,000 crore

Other wedding-related products: Rs 30,000 crore

The services sector has also become increasingly important during the wedding season. It is expected to generate Rs 3.45 lakh crore in business. Major service categories include:

Catering and food services: Rs 75,000 crore

Wedding venues, banquet halls and hotels: Rs 60,000 crore

Event management and wedding planning: Rs 37,500 crore

Floral decoration and wedding decor: Rs 37,500 crore

Travel, transportation and hospitality: Rs 30,000 crore

Music, DJs, lighting and sound services: Rs 30,000 crore

Photography, videography and digital content creation: Rs 22,500 crore

Beauty, grooming and wellness services: Rs 22,500 crore

Other allied wedding services: Rs 30,000 crore

Delhi-NCR To Emerge As A Major Hub Of The Rs 2.50 Lakh Crore Wedding Economy

An estimated 500,000 weddings are expected to take place across Delhi-NCR, generating approximately Rs 2.50 lakh crore in business activity. A significant surge in wedding-related shopping is anticipated across major commercial hubs in Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Lahori Gate, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Greater Kailash, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, and Gandhi Nagar, among others.

An estimated 500,000 weddings are expected to take place across Delhi-NCR

Delhi's position as one of the country's leading wholesale distribution centres is expected to further amplify its economic contribution during the wedding season. Traders and retailers from neighbouring states also depend heavily on Delhi's markets for sourcing wedding-related products, strengthening the region's role in driving the wedding economy.

12.5 Million Jobs To Be Created: Wedding Season To Support Millions Of Livelihoods

One of the most significant outcomes of the upcoming wedding season will be employment generation. According to CAIT, approximately 12.5 million temporary, seasonal and part-time job opportunities are expected to be created across the country.

Approximately 12.5 million temporary, seasonal and part-time job opportunities are expected to be created across the country.

These opportunities are expected to benefit a wide range of professionals and workers, including decorators, caterers, florists, tent-house operators, photographers, videographers, musicians, beauticians, transport service providers, hotel and hospitality staff, event managers, technicians, workers involved in gift packaging, and thousands of other service providers.

CAIT believes that the wedding season will provide crucial support to the livelihoods of millions of people, while also boosting economic activity across multiple sectors.

Vocal For Local: Wedding Season Emerges As The Biggest Platform For Promoting Indigenous Products

By purchasing Indian apparel, sarees, jewellery, handicrafts, brass and copper products, furniture, home decor items, wedding gifts and other traditional products, families can directly support Indian manufacturers, local traders, artisans and small entrepreneurs.

By purchasing Indian apparel, gifts, furniture, etc. families can directly support Indian traders, artisans and entrepreneurs. Photo: Unsplash

According to CAIT, the spirit of "Vocal for Local" has now become an integral part of Indian wedding celebrations. The organisation believes that if every family prioritises locally made products, it can make a significant contribution to strengthening India's domestic industries and trade ecosystem.

CAIT further noted that supporting indigenous products during the wedding season not only preserves India's cultural heritage but also creates economic opportunities for local businesses, craftsmen and small enterprises across the country.

Digital Technology Is Giving A New Dimension To The Wedding Economy

The wedding industry is rapidly embracing digital transformation. Online and digital wedding invitations, digital payments, AI-powered wedding planning, customised gifting, digital photography, social media content creation, and professional wedding platforms are creating new opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The projected Rs 7.50 lakh crore wedding economy is expected to boost demand across multiple sectors. Photo: Unsplash

The growing integration of modern technology with traditional wedding services is opening up new avenues for both business growth and employment in the sector.

The projected Rs 7.50 lakh crore wedding economy is expected to boost demand across multiple sectors, including retail trade, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, transportation, food processing and logistics. The resulting business transactions are also expected to contribute significantly to government revenues through GST and other applicable taxes.

Reacting to these estimates, CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "India's wedding season is not limited to social and cultural celebrations. It is a powerful economic activity that brings together millions of consumers, traders, manufacturers, MSMEs, artisans and service providers."

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia said that the projection of Rs 7.50 lakh crore in business generated from 5.2 million weddings in just 25 days reflects the extraordinary strength of India's domestic market and the growing economic confidence of Indian consumers.

CAIT National Chairman Brijmohan Agarwal said that every wedding creates an entire chain of economic opportunities. A single wedding ceremony generates business for jewellers, textile traders, sweet-makers, decorators, caterers, transport operators, hotels, photographers and hundreds of other businesses. The benefits extend to small towns, villages, wholesale markets and major metropolitan cities alike.

CAIT National Joint Secretary General Sumit Agarwal said that cultural celebrations in India should also serve as a medium for economic empowerment. If every family prioritises Indian-made products and supports local traders, the wedding season can become a powerful catalyst in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat.

Khandelwal further noted, "India's weddings are not only creating memories, they are building markets, generating employment, strengthening enterprises and driving prosperity. This is the true strength of India's enduring economic traditions and its robust domestic market."

The upcoming wedding season is expected to once again demonstrate how India's cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit and domestic consumption can come together to write a new chapter of economic growth. While 5.2 million families prepare to celebrate one of the most important occasions of their lives, millions of businesses and livelihoods across the country are expected to benefit from this unprecedented economic opportunity.

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