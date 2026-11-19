"I have done lymphatic drainage to fit into this outfit," said Ananya Panday on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. The actor featured on the show alongside her namesake, businesswoman Ananya Birla.

While speaking about how the word "struggle" is triggering for her, she said that she often does not think before she speaks and accidentally ended up saying, "I don't spink [think + speak = spink]." As she said it, Ananya Birla joked that the lymphatic drainage massage had gone to her head, to which Ananya Panday agreed and said she might be experiencing brain fog.

But what is lymphatic drainage, and how did it help Ananya Panday fit into a dress and achieve a snatched silhouette?

What Is Lymphatic Drainage

According to Cleveland Clinic, a lymphatic drainage massage offers relief from swelling that occurs as a result of illness or medical treatment that can clog a person's lymphatic system. It is a network of nodes, vessels, organs and tissues that works to drain excess fluid from the body.

A lymphatic drainage massage relieves inflammation, which is a side effect of many health issues. In a healthy person's body, the lymphatic system collects lymph, a watery fluid, and returns it to the heart via a network of nodes and vessels. When this process is disrupted, the body can begin to retain fluid in the legs, arms, ankles and other parts of the body, causing swelling.

Lymphatic Drainage Is Not For Muscles

Most people seek massages to relieve muscle pain. However, a lymphatic drainage massage is not meant for the muscles. According to Jackson Health System, the process helps cleanse the body's tissues and support the removal of waste products. It filters the lymphatic system and redirects waste to the bloodstream, where it is disposed of.

Benefits of a lymphatic drainage massage include:

Improved lymphatic circulation and the removal of excess fluid

Reduced swelling and fluid retention

Stress relief and relaxation

According to a report published by UCLA Health, a lymphatic drainage massage can temporarily make a person look slimmer because it reduces swelling, but there is no evidence that it causes weight loss. Since it can make the skin appear tighter, many people opt for the massage to achieve a more snatched appearance.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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