Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan were blessed with twins - a boy and a girl - in January 2026. The couple named them Shivram and Anveera Devi.

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter Klin Kaara in 2023. However, for Upasana Konidela, the second pregnancy wasn't easy. In a joint post with Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, she got emotional about her postpartum journey.

Upasana Konidela Gets Emotional Discussing Postpartum Recovery After Twins

"It's too raw for me to talk about it right now. Behind this smiley face, there is a mother still healing. The second pregnancy was a bit tough, and I am still raw and healing," she said in the video.

The new mother got emotional as she shared her experience of struggling through the postpartum phase and hoped that other women would relate to her.

"For the second pregnancy with my twins, postpartum hit me like no tomorrow," she said as her voice broke. The entrepreneur added, "And I am still healing as a mother, and I thank my doctors and my whole team. Please take care of the mother during the fourth trimester."

Getting candid about her postpartum journey, she shared the names of the five specialists who guided her through this tough phase. The list included her fertility specialist, gynaecologist, radiologist, neonatologist, and psychologist. She further noted that access to these five specialists should not be considered a luxury but a necessity, as they are what every parent needs.

Upasana Konidela also mentioned her husband and actor Ram Charan. "I am very lucky to have a supportive partner who has been with me through this journey," she said, praising him.

The philanthropist urged parents not to retreat into a cocoon and instead seek support as individuals, parents, and couples throughout the postpartum phase.

"The Father Is Not Doing Anybody A Favour": Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela On Parenting Equality

At the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, Upasana Konidela met Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development. She spoke about how society unequally distributes parenting responsibilities between mothers and fathers.

"When a father feeds a child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone are clapping, saying, 'Oh, that's so nice, you're such a good father.' But when the mother does it, why aren't they clapping for me? Unless this mindset changes at home, it'll never change in the boardroom. This is what we really need to work on. It should be part of the curriculum, people's mindset, people's changes. The father is not doing anybody a favour. He's parenting. And I think that's the most important thing," ETimes quoted her.

She further noted that if we continue with the same mindset and children learn the same, there will be no progress. As a wife, I sometimes do it too. I find it extremely cute when he feeds our children. But now I understand that it's normal. It's a normal thing for parents to do," she said.

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