"The Father Is Not Doing Anybody A Favour": Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela On Parenting Equality

Speaking about shared parenting responsibilities, Ram Charan's wife and businesswoman Upasana Konidela said society often treats fathers differently for doing things that are considered routine parenting duties. She stressed that raising children with a more balanced outlook on caregiving could help bring about broader social change.

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At the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, Upasana met Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development. During their interaction, she spoke about the unequal way society views parenting, saying that mothers and fathers are often judged differently when they share responsibilities for raising children.



She said, as reported by ETimes, "When a father feeds a child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone are clapping, saying, 'Oh, that's so nice, you're such a good father.' But when the mother does it, why aren't they clapping for me? Unless this mindset changes at home, it'll never change in the boardroom. This is what we really need to work on. It should be part of the curriculum, people's mindset, people's changes. The father is not doing anybody a favour. He's parenting. And I think that's the most important thing."

"If we have that in our mindset, if we have that in our education, if children are brought up that way, and if mothers also don't make a big deal when their sons do good work, then I think the whole system will progress. As a wife, I sometimes do it too. I find it extremely cute when he feeds our children. But now I understand that it's normal. It's a normal thing for parents to do," she said.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who married in Hyderabad in 2012, became parents for the first time in 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

The couple welcomed twins this year. Following the birth of their twins, Ram Charan and Upasana shared an official announcement on social media, expressing their gratitude and happiness.

In their post, they wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our lives have been our greatest strength. We are thankful to all our fans, family members, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us throughout this journey."

The twins, a son and a daughter, have been named Shivram and Anveera Devi.



Also Read: Ram Charan And Upasana Share First Photo Of Twins On Their 14th Wedding Anniversary