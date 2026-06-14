Ram Charan And Upasana Share First Photo Of Twins On Their 14th Wedding Anniversary

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently took to their Instagram handle to share the first photograph of their newborn twins. The post came as the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on June 14, making the occasion even more memorable.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared an adorable photograph featuring the tiny hands of all three of their children. Alongside the picture, they wrote, "Heart is full" with an infinity emoji.

The twins, a son and a daughter, have been named Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Speaking to Variety earlier, Ram Charan explained the meaning behind his son's name, Shivram. According to the actor, the name combines references to Lord Shiva and Lord Rama, symbolising strength balanced with restraint and righteousness guided by compassion.

Opening up about his daughter's name, Charan told the publication that "Veera" represents bravery, while the prefix "An" expands the meaning to something limitless. The inclusion of "Devi" was a deliberate choice.

Following the birth of their twins, Ram Charan and Upasana shared their first official announcement on social media, expressing gratitude and joy.

In their post, they wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Ram Charan and Upasana, who got married in Hyderabad in 2012, became parents for the first time in 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

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