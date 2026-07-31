Who Is Vinnie Takair? All You Need To Know About Singer Spotted With Aryan Khan In London

Aryan Khan's latest public appearance made headlines after he was spotted with Danish singer Vinnie Takair during an outing in London. The duo was seen stepping out together after visiting a casino.

One picture showed Aryan in casuals, while Vinnie was dressed up in an all-black outfit, walking next to him. The pictures quickly went viral, prompting fans to speculate and search for more information about the woman seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie is an independent music artist who writes and sings her own original tracks. Some of her notable singles available on major streaming platforms include Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You and Tro Mig.

Her official Instagram handle lists Copenhagen and Mumbai as her core home cities. She has travelled to India frequently and has performed live music gigs at several venues across Mumbai.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Vinnie also works as an entrepreneur and marketing strategist. Her professional background includes serving as a co-founder and director for boutique talent management and event production agencies.

Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair's recent sighting sparked relationship speculation on social media. While fans noticed that the two follow each other on Instagram and share mutual friends, neither party has officially confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

There were earlier rumours that Aryan was dating Larissa Bonessi, a Brazilian model-turned-actor. The rumours started after the duo were spotted together on several occasions.

More about Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut last year with the Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood. The show featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The storyline explored the dark underbelly of the Hindi film industry. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Aryan is also the co-founder of Slab Ventures and its luxury lifestyle brand, D'YAVOL.