Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls his Directorial Debut <i>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</i> "The Most Awaited Show"

The internet is currently abuzz with Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. On Monday night, Shah Rukh Khan announced the project at the Netflix event with a hilarious teaser.

As everyone is talking about the upcoming show and heaping praises on Aryan, his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi too has joined the bandwagon. On Monday night itself, she gave a shoutout to the show.

Larissa Bonesi shared the teaser of the upcoming series on her Instagram Stories, attaching a heartfelt note along with it.

She started her note with "Thaaat's fire! The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and below the teaser, she wrote, "The most awaited show in the whole world. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan," followed by a bunch of emojis.

In the teaser of the show, Aryan can be seen directing his father, constantly asking him to do more takes, with endless feedback from Aryan.

Aryan keeps saying things like, "Can we do one more, sir? This time with more emotion," "That was too emotional. Try adding a little bass to your voice."

After that he says, "That reminded me of Mr. Bachchan. Let's do a faster one," and on the next take he says, "I guess the slower one's better."

Shah Rukh then screams at Aryan out of frustration."Does your father own this world?" he asks, to which Aryan smiles, peeping out from behind the lens and says, "Yes."

SRK then announces, "The show begins now! The biggest, the baddest, bravest, whackiest, funniest, cheekiest, madest, funniest show on earth. And the name of the show is The Ba***Ds of Bollywood."

The Jawan actor shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, "Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan's take on Bollywood... The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon. #TheBadsOfBollywood #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia"

For the unversed, the Netflix show chronicles the journey of an outsider in the Hindi film industry with high ambitions who makes it big and reaches the top. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan is the showrunner, writer and director, and stars Mona Singh and Lakshya.

