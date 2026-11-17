Shilpa Shetty is back with another exciting fitness challenge. As part of her Monday motivation series, the actor demonstrated a tennis ball coordination challenge and encouraged fans to test their reflexes and focus.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actor was seen tossing a tennis ball into the air with one hand. And while the ball was up, she quickly lifted one knee and touched her shoulder with one hand before catching the ball with the same hand.

According to Shilpa, while the exercise may look simple, it is meant to challenge focus, coordination, and brain-body connection.

Take A Look At The Video:

Sharing the video Shilpa wrote, “One ball, multiple moves and a whole lot of concentration...Sounds simple? Give it a try and find out!” She also listed some of the benefits of the ball exercise. These are:

It activates different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits.

The exercise improves focus, attention and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog.

It enhances coordination by making the brain and body work together.

It also increases blood flow and supports stronger neural connections through movement and coordination.

Cross-body and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.

The exercise strengthens motor control, coordination and overall body awareness.

It makes fitness a combination of physical movement and cognitive training.

Shilpa Shetty's Balance And Mobility Workout Challenge

Previously, in another video, the actor shared a no-hand floor-to-standing mobility challenge. She started by sitting on the floor with her legs crossed in a Gomukhasana yoga pose. From there, she stood up completely without using her hands for support. She entirely relied on her core, quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings for strength and balance.

She then turned around and sat back down into the same cross-legged position, again without putting her hands on the floor.

According to Shilpa, getting up from the floor without using hands is a useful indicator of lower-body strength, balance, and mobility. She advised people to perform the exercise with safety measures.

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