"My Confidence Comes From Discipline": Disha Patani Reveals Her Fitness Philosophy

Disha Patani has always been known for her dedication to fitness and a disciplined lifestyle. For her, staying fit is about much more than maintaining a certain appearance or physique. The actor shared that the effort she puts into her fitness routine has helped build her mental strength and confidence over the years.

In an interview with the TOI, Disha admitted that the confidence she carries comes from self-discipline. “Fitness isn't just about how you look; it's a mental anchor. When you put in the hard work every single day, it builds an inner strength that reflects in everything you do and wear. My confidence comes from discipline,” she said.

Having completed a decade in the film industry, the actor said the biggest change over the years has been the confidence and sense of self she has developed. “I'm a lot more grounded and surer of who I am today. I've learned to trust my instincts, both in the characters I choose on screen and the style statements I make off it,” she added.

Disha claimed that being in the public eye has taught her to look beyond the noise and stay focused on what truly matters. “Never let external opinions dictate your self-worth. I have learnt to stay focused on my work and believe in surrounding myself with positive energy. When you put in hard work every single day, it builds an inner strength that reflects in everything you do & wear," the actor said.

Disha Patani is set to make her Hollywood debut in Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force, directed by Kevin Spacey. The film also stars Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand and Eric Roberts.

Also Read: From MMA To Dance: Disha Patani Shares What Drives Her Fitness Journey