Neha Dhupia, who is currently seen as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Rebirth, shed light on her postpartum journey. The actor talked about how she rebuilt her body and stressed the importance of allowing mothers enough time to heal.

During an appearance on The Fourth Trimester podcast, hosted by Gauahar Khan, Neha highlighted the need to prioritise recovery without feeling pressured by external expectations. Speaking about her postpartum experience, the actor shared, “Now, I feel like I'm okay and am very confident in my body. But in the beginning, you aren't really able to understand what's happening to your body, and then there's all the judgement you face from the outside world. No matter how much you tell yourself that it doesn't matter, it does.”

Neha continued, “It mattered a lot to me. I was affected by the way I was looking and by the comments people made. I was trolled, especially when other women who had given birth around the same time had come out looking very fit."

The actor shared that mothers need to give themselves enough time to heal, as recovery time can be different in different women. “The most important thing I want to share from my learnings is this: to all new mothers, please take your time. Heal in the way that feels right for you and create your own rulebook. Decide what you need for your healing and give yourself the time and space to do that,” she said.

Talking about how she dealt with the negativity and body shaming during postpartum, Neha shared, “I don't think I ever responded to it at any time, but to say that I wasn't affected would be untrue. I only responded once, to a female journalist who picked on my weight. I don't think it's fair, because it takes so much courage and strength in itself to get dressed and step out. It's a process. We source our clothes, we have a team, and the feedback starts coming in about what looks good and what doesn't. Subconsciously, these things do start affecting you.”

Neha Dhupia is married to actor Angad Bedi and is a mother to their two kids, Mehr and Guriq.

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