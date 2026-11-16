5 Pillars Of Healthy Living After Diwali Celebrations, According To Shriram Nene

Diwali may have passed a few days ago, but the festive celebrations, family get-togethers, and indulgent meals are still fresh in our minds. From sweets and snacks to late-night parties and back-to-back social gatherings, festivals often mean putting our regular health routines on the back burner. And while enjoying these moments is an important part of life, it is also a reminder to get back to healthier habits once the celebrations are over.

But does living a healthy lifestyle mean giving up your favourite foods, skipping celebrations, or constantly worrying about what you eat? Not really. Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon and husband of actor Madhuri Dixit, believes that health is about balance and making conscious choices rather than trying to be perfect. In a conversation with DeKoder, he spoke about enjoying life while also making time to invest in one's health.

Talking about why people should prioritise their health, Dr Nene said, "Why not invest in ourselves?" He explained that taking care of yourself does not mean you cannot enjoy the occasional indulgence or take a break from your routine.

"Once in a while, it doesn't mean that you can't live. What it means is that you focus on doing the things that matter to make your life fulfilling," he said.

Dr Nene also pointed out that good health is not just about eating right or following a strict diet. "And if you notice, it's not just about nutrition. It's about a lot of things," he added.

Explaining the different aspects of well-being, Dr Nene spoke about what he calls the five pillars of a healthy lifestyle. "The five pillars are nutrition, movement, sleep, stress and mindset, and connection and purpose. Each one of these plays together."

Interestingly, he also connected these pillars to festive celebrations like Diwali. "Some of the things you do in Diwali connect with many of these pillars. And so don't think for a second that they're not connected," he said.

Dr Nene believes that celebrations can also offer a chance to reflect on our everyday choices. While there is nothing wrong with enjoying festive food and taking a break from regular routines, being mindful of our habits matters.

"It also gives you a reality check and an actualisation that some of the things you might be doing, you'll pay for later. And maybe you'll do them in moderation as a result," he said.

He also advised people against feeling guilty when they occasionally fall off track. "You'll take three steps forward, one step back, but you won't blame yourself or feel guilty about it and say tomorrow's another day," he explained.

For Dr Nene, the idea is not to chase perfection but to keep making an effort. "So there's never a good time to be perfect," he said.

However, he stressed that people should take responsibility for their health before medical concerns leave them with little choice. "You want to do something for yourself before someone forces you to do it with an incision on their chest," Dr Nene said.

So, enjoy the occasional sweet, make time for celebrations and spend those extra hours with loved ones. Just remember that taking care of yourself should remain part of the routine, even after the festive lights go out.

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