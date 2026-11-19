Grand Theft Auto (GTA), a game so loved, so anticipated that it became a timeline marker, is back after a long wait of 13 years with its sixth iteration. GTA 6, one of the best-selling video games ever even before you could play it, was finally available on Thursday, bringing gamers back to the neon streets of Vice City.

The game is playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X'S. The wait for the new version of Rockstar Games's iconic product, the predecessor of which dropped in 2013, also sparked countless "we have this before GTA 6" memes, which now become digital relics.

With over $1 billion in global pre-orders, GTA 6 is set to break sales records for any entertainment product in history. So far, the GTA franchise overall has sold more than 470 million units worldwide, with its last version, GTA 5, accounting for over 230 million units. It had reached $1 billion in sales within three days of its release, and its successor passed the milestone even before it dropped.

Apart from the business, the cultural impact that the game has is unmatched. The first version launched three decades back in 1997, with iconic cameos from Samuel L Jackson and Burt Reynolds, plus Phil Collins and Ricky Gervais. That transformed open-world gaming.

This year, within a day of its drop, the first trailer of GTA 6 garnered 93 million views on YouTube, and the second trailer got over 475 million views across platforms within the same time, according to Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company.

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Return To Vice City

Unlike its predecessor, which was set in Los Angeles-inspired make-believe Los Santos, GTA 6 comes back to the iconic Vice City, a fictional American city that mimics Miami, with two new protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. The couple is navigating their lives through Leonida, the fictionalised version of the state of Florida, but gets embroiled in its criminal underworld.

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"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida -- forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," reads the introduction of GTA 6.

A Day Off To Play GTA 6

Many companies across the globe have given their employees a day off to enjoy the game as soon as it drops. Tech firms such as Logitech, Japanese gaming studio Pocketpair, and United States' Burger Motorsports have offered paid leave for a day or even more. Several Indian firms, including electronics brand boAt and interior design firm Inde, joined the trend.

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Gen Z Leading The Celebrations

At Delhi's Immortal Gaming Cafe, youngsters came together on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of GTA 6. There was music, cheers, game-inspired T-shirts and plenty of excitement.

"The graphics and visual representation are on another level. The detailing makes the gaming experience much more immersive. The level of detail, animation, and overall experience are what make it stand out. The demand is so high that our gaming slots are completely booked," Jitesh, the owner of the cafe, told NDTV.

"Honestly, I still can't believe it is finally here. My favourite character is Jason. I am really looking forward to exploring his story and all the missions," said Raksh, a gamer.

(With inputs from Tejshree Purandare)