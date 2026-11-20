Tech entrepreneur and longevity expert Bryan Johnson has shared a video titled "GTA 6: Longevity Edition", offering a humorous take on healthy eating through a gaming-themed presentation. In the video, Johnson can be seen looking for something to eat before choosing an apple over a packet of Takis.

The video begins with Johnson saying that he is hungry and wants to find something to eat. As he looks around for food, he comments on the air quality and checks the available options.

He says, "Oh man, I'm hungry. Let's go. Boy, this air quality is perfect. Here's some food." He then moves to the kitchen and spots something to eat on the table.

Johnson notices two options on the table: Takis and apples. The video uses GTA 6-inspired elements to show how his food choices affect his health. When he picks Takis, the health bar can be seen decreasing. However, when he chooses an apple, his health improves.

In the end, Johnson picks the apple, and the words "Mission Passed" appear on the screen, marking his choice. The video concludes with him saying that the process was easy.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Grand Theft Autophagy."

Another user noted, "This is WAY better than GTA 6."

"You absolutely nailed this mission," added a third user.