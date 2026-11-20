Thirteen years. It has been half of my life between the two Grand Theft Auto games. Imagine passing from middle school, then high school, then a Bachelor's, and finally a Master's level degree in the same time frame, because that's what I did in the last 13 years.

I was in 6th grade and all of 12 years old when GTA 5 came out on 17 September 2013. I am 25 now, and the new GTA has just dropped, on 19 November 2026.

I have spent a considerable amount of time with GTA 5 across all three generations of the game, but my history with the franchise goes back even further, back to 2009 when 8-year-old me dreamed of a Playstation 2. I knew little about gaming back then, and certainly not that seventh generation consoles like PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 were out there already.

I had a bundle of five games; one was GTA San Andreas, the 2004 hit which went on to sell around 27.5 million copies in its lifetime. Since then, I have played GTA Vice City, GTA 3 and the Playstation Portable (PSP) games in GTA Vice City Stories and GTA Liberty City Stories. All of these games together with GTA San Andreas, were dubbed the 3D Universe.

Looking back now, I understand these games were inappropriate for a young mind. Nonetheless, this shaped my gaming life. The HD Universe, which began with GTA 4 in 2008, is called so because they were games that were made on a new engine, the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) engine, with better graphics. It had no narrative connection to the 3D Universe, apart from a few easter eggs here and there. The 3D Universe games were made on Criterion Software's RenderWare engine.

One of the reasons that GTA, as a franchise, is very successful because it provides satirical commentary on American society.

GTA 6 is the biggest game in the gaming industry, but it may very well be the biggest product in the entire entertainment industry. But GTA, as a franchise, nearly didn't exist at one point. DMA Design (now Rockstar North) were working on a game called 'Race'n'Chase', where players could choose to be a cop or crook. But during its development, they came across a game-breaking bug which made the police aggressive. Instead of fixing it, the developers embraced it. This bug is the very reason GTA exists today.

GTA 1, its London packs, and GTA 2 were a mild success, but not groundbreaking. In fact, reviewers pointed out that the games looked outdated. Then came GTA 3. Originally slated to release on 3 October 2001, it was pushed to 22-23 October 2001 because of the 11 September 2001 attacks as the game was based on a fictionalised version of New York City, called Liberty City and set in 2001. This was done by Rockstar to change and remove references so as to not come across as insensitive.

GTA 3 released to critical acclaim and the franchise has never looked back ever since. It revolutionised the open-world genre. GTA Vice City released a year later, with a much deeper focus on the story, as one of the main talking points of the game (among other things such as owning properties and businesses) was the inclusion of a talking protagonist named Tommy Vercetti, played by the late Ray Liotta, as opposed to the silent protagonist of GTA 3 in Claude.

The game was set in 1986 Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami. In 2004, Rockstar Games released GTA San Andreas, arguably the defining title of the franchise. First, it had a whole state instead of just one city which was the case in 3 with Liberty City and in Vice City, the titular city. San Andreas was based in 1992 California, across three major cities; Los Santos (based on Los Angeles), San Fierro (based on San Francisco), and Las Venturas (based on Las Vegas). You played as Carl 'CJ' Johnson who had returned from Liberty City for his mother's funeral and was immediately roped back into the gang life of Los Santos. His brother, Sweet, was the leader of the local LS gang, Grove Street Families, as they retook Los Santos from their arch-rivals, the Ballas. From there on, it was a story of betrayal, creating friendships, and establishing yourself. For the first time in the series, you could take your main character to the gym and eat at various restaurants, and these features make a return in GTA 6.

One thing true of Rockstar Games-and that holds for every project of theirs-is that they keep experimenting. They are ambitious, and it has been clear with how development times were constantly increasing. Although Rockstar Games released GTA Vice City Stories (released in 2005, set in 1984 Vice City) and GTA Liberty City Stories (released in 2006, set in 1998 Liberty City), their next mainline entry did not launch until 2008. With GTA 4, we came back to Liberty City, though the city was vastly different from its 3D predecessor. We follow Niko Bellic, a Serbian who has come to the US in the pursuit of the American Dream as promised by his cousin Roman, who is already in Liberty City. Niko soon realises that it was all a lie.

In that regard, look no further past GTA 4 as it contains the peak of satirical commentary, captured from the point of view of a non-American protagonist. Rockstar Games followed it up with two DLCs episodes in 2009.

Also in 2009, they released GTA Chinatown Wars mainly for the Nintendo DS, but it also released on the PSP. Like with every GTA since GTA 3, it was a critical success but only sold around 1 million copies.

Ambition springs eternal at Rockstar Games, and with GTA 5 in, they took us back to San Andreas. But instead of all the three cities, it had one; Los Santos. Up until this point, all games had bits and pieces of the real life cities they took inspiration from. But GTA 5? It was a nearly perfect scaled down replica of Los Angeles, the city Los Santos was based on. For the first time in the series, we could switch between and control three protagonists. Each was symbolic, representing different types of players. Franklin Clinton, the new blood on the scene; Michael de Santa, who represented every returning player; and Trevor Phillips who represented the very nature of GTA players, the chaotic and unpredictable fun that players love in such open world games.

GTA 5 is very successful in its own right, as it made $800 million in its opening day and $1 billion in its first three days. But what kept GTA relevant in the past 13 years was the online component of GTA 5. Initially, when it was launched, GTA Online was a mess as servers constantly crashed. But slowly and gradually, Online overtook the story game and many assets that were supposedly planned for paid future DLCs for GTA 5 were repurposed into free DLCs for GTA Online. Why free, you may ask? Because Rockstar Games made enormous amounts of money from selling Shark Cards, the game's version of micro-transactions. According to leaked Rockstar data from April 2026, it was about $414.5 million per year.

This brings us to GTA 6. It has already crossed the billion dollar mark. The game is set in Leonida, the fictional version of Florida. And yes, this also means the return of Vice City. GTA 5's map was about 80 square km. Leonida in GTA 6? Twice that, at 160 square km.

We follow two protagonists (down from three in the previous game), Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, in a story inspired by the infamous duo, Bonnie & Clyde.

I am already 12 hours into this game and still have only a handful of missions, because of the vast immersive and beautiful environment that Rockstar Games have created. Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head of Rockstar Games, said in an interview before launch that completing only the main story can take up to 80 hours, which certainly rings true as I find myself keep getting distracted.

Driving has never felt so good in GTA, and I'd say it is a mix of the 'boaty' driving mechanics of 4 and 'arcade-y' mechanics of 5. Driving has a nice weight to it as for the first time in GTA series, it encourages me to drive like how I would in real life (except in game missions).

Rob also said that the game will encourage an 'empath' walk-through. I find myself agreeing, as the new wanted system and the criminal profile system certainly kicks things up a notch, and you can no longer just waltz through committing a crime and get away with it. Certainly a reckless play style can be used, but a clean professional criminal approach is much better to avoid unnecessary trouble with the law. Depending on how strong the police response is, they will receive various identification markers on you like the weapon you used, the getaway car, the clothes you were wearing, etc.

Taking on a realistic approach to weapons, GTA 6 only lets us carry 4 weapons at a time; two sidearms and two long weapons. I am not certainly advocating for GTA 5's weapons system where it lets us keep hundreds of weapons with us at all times, but I disagree with the system on the whole. While it won't be realistic, I believe they should have allowed us to keep one weapon of each class at a time, akin to how it was up to GTA 4. As someone who has played it, I understand this system comes from their other game, Red Dead Redemption, but I believe it fit the aesthetic of that game better than it would in a GTA game.

Weapon customisation has been improved significantly, as each weapon has a vast array of different customisation options.

The game also features a relationship meter in the context of Jason and Lucia. Their relationship, on top of the criminal profile system, will determine how the game ends. Personally, both systems/meters are looking positive so I would hope for the best ending possible, which I am nowhere near right now!

Apart from a personal dislike of the new weapons system, I believe the 13-year wait was worth it. Hopefully, as stated by Rockstar themselves, the next entry won't take as much as time!

(Harshvardhan Singh Dahiya is a young gamer based in Gurugram who has participated in several gaming events.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author