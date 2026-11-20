Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has come under heavy BJP fire over his post mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an X post on the high-profile meeting between Russian, US and Chinese leaders.

India's prime minister would be sitting at the table with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power, Gandhi posted on Friday.

He also attached a picture from the rare three-way talks of Trump, Xi and Putin and said "a compromised PM can never sit at this table".

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," he said on X, sharing a picture from the trilateral meeting.

Gandhi's post triggered a sharp response from the BJP, which in turn accused the earlier Congress government of "compromising" India's interest.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha referred to the freeing of Pakistan PoWs by the Indira Gandhi government and the Sharm-el-Sheikh statement during the Manmohan Singh tenure to bolster the "compromise" charge against the Congress.

Read | Rahul Gandhi Calls India "Side Player" In Geopolitics, BJP's "Pak Fanboy" Jab

"Indira Gandhi compromised during the Shimla Agreement. She freed Pakistani soldiers and then Pakistan went on to export terror to India," he told NDTV. Sinha added that the Congress party has a history of compromises, referring to the Sharm-el-Sheikh statement during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"It seems Rahul Gandhi is paid to defame India," the BJP leader charged. BJP spokesperson RP Singh also attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "parading a negative narrative around India".

"The truth is that India stands tall today in the world order. PM Modi is seen as a person who has relations with global leaders across the board," he said.

Earlier, BJP leaders attacked the Congress leader for his remarks on India's foreign policy. Rahul Gandhi triggered a political confrontation with the BJP after describing India as a "side player" in global geopolitics, arguing that the country has lost its ability to independently shape international conversations even as Pakistan engages with major powers such as the United States and Iran.

Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, Gandhi said India had traditionally maintained an independent approach to international relations, combining strategic partnerships with an independent understanding of global developments. However, he argued that India was increasingly being left out of important geopolitical conversations.

"India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own. India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Gandhi said.

Hitting back, the BJP termed Rahul Gandhi a "Pakistan fanboy". BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused him of projecting the neighbouring country as a model for India's diplomatic outreach. "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!" Bhandari said.