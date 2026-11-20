Pakistan's climate minister Musadik Masood Malik, who is in Delhi for the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, expressed optimism today when asked about the possibility of improvement in India-Pakistan relations.

"I think all of our relationships will improve," Malik said.

"The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast. I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we will be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region," he added.

"I think it's wonderful that we're speaking across, we are having a dialogue across civilizations, across cultures," he was also quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

His response came on a day Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made it clear that unless Pakistan stops sponsoring terror, dialogue cannot resume.

This is also India's official stand and a row is on regarding the invitation to Malik.

The Opposition has questioned the Centre's foreign policy, claiming it is "confused".

"BJP and PM Modi are confused. They ask cricketers to play against the Pakistani team. And now, this Pak minister is coming to India. Our foreign policy is compromised," said Congress leader Surendra Rajput. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "working under pressure" from US President Donald Trump.

"The BJP always says that talks and terrorism cannot happen at the same time. But now, a Pakistani minister is visiting India for the SCO meeting," said Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand.

Pointing out that Malik had made aggressive remarks against India on the Indus waters issue, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said his language was that of a "terrorist".