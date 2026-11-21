A woman was killed, and her husband and two other men were injured after thick smoke from a paddy stubble fire allegedly caused a car to collide with two motorcycles on a village link road near Jaipura village in Doraha on Friday, police said.

The woman who died has been identified as Manjit Kaur, 55, a resident of Shahpur. Her husband was seriously injured and was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. The two other injured, Jaspal Singh and Surinder Singh, both residents of Payal, were being treated at a private hospital in Doraha.

According to preliminary information, a farmer, identified as Gurdeep Singh, had allegedly set fire to paddy stubble in his field along the link road. Thick smoke from the fire covered the road and sharply reduced visibility for commuters.

In the smoke, a car hit two motorcycles, Manjit Kaur and her husband on one, Jaspal Singh and Surinder Singh on the other. Both motorcycles fell into the burning field after the impact, and petrol from the vehicles reportedly fed the flames. The four people on the motorcycles were trapped in the fire and suffered burn injuries.

This car and two bikes collided near a field on fire. Photo: NDTV

The car driver, who has not been identified, tried to rescue the victims but could not pull them out because the flames were too intense. He then ran to a nearby gurdwara and raised the alarm over its public address system. Villagers gathered at the spot and brought water to put out the fire.

Manjit Kaur had died by the time the fire was brought under control. The other three were rescued and taken to hospitals.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh said police would take strict action against the farmer allegedly responsible for the fire.

(With inputs from Dharminder Singh)