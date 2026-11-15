5,000 Stubble Burning Cases Reported In Punjab, Rs 1 Crore Penalty Imposed

Punjab has recorded a total of 5,835 stubble burning incidents across 23 districts following the paddy harvest, with Patiala alone accounting for 391 cases, according to a report released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), covering data up to Saturday.

The report revealed that out of the total incidents reported across the state, field-level inspections were carried out at 5,539 locations, confirming crop residue burning at 2,442 sites. Authorities have initiated action against farmers and officials in several cases as part of efforts to curb the practice and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

In Patiala district, 391 stubble burning incidents were reported, of which inspections were conducted at 356 locations. The field inspections confirmed that crop residue had been burnt at 225 sites.

According to the report, Environmental Compensation (EC) has been imposed in 166 cases in the district. A total penalty of Rs 8.35 lakh has been levied, out of which Rs 3.10 lakh has already been recovered, officials said.

The report further stated that 215 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in Patiala district in connection with stubble burning incidents. In addition, 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 139 cases as part of the action taken against those involved in the practice.

Meanwhile, the administration has issued 390 warning and show-cause notices to nodal and supervisory officers in the district over the incidents. However, the report noted that no cases of prosecution, issuance of charge sheets or suspension of officials had been recorded in Patiala so far.

At the state level, the report highlighted that Environmental Compensation has been imposed in 2,152 cases across Punjab. A cumulative penalty of Rs 1,08,55,000 has been levied under this action, of which Rs 40,40,000 has been recovered so far.

Furthermore, 1,834 FIRs have been registered across the state in connection with stubble burning, while 'red entries' have been made in revenue records in 2,015 cases. These entries are part of the administrative measures being undertaken to discourage farmers from burning crop residue after harvesting paddy.

The report also stated that prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials in 35 cases across Punjab. Additionally, authorities have issued 1,607 warning and show-cause notices to officials at various levels in connection with the incidents and efforts to prevent stubble burning.

According to the CAQM report, the total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab stands at 32.87 lakh hectares. By Saturday, harvesting had been completed across approximately 98 per cent of the total cultivated area, indicating that most of the state's paddy harvesting operations had reached their final stage.

In view of the widespread harvesting activity and the number of stubble burning incidents reported so far, the state administration and concerned departments continue to maintain strict surveillance across agricultural areas. Authorities are monitoring the situation and taking enforcement measures to prevent further incidents of crop residue burning, which contributes significantly to air pollution during the post-harvest season.

The latest figures underline the scale of the challenge faced by Punjab in curbing stubble burning, with thousands of incidents reported across districts despite penalties, FIRs, revenue record entries and warning notices being issued as part of the ongoing enforcement drive.

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