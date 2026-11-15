2 With Pakistan Links Arrested In Punjab For Rajasthan Train Track Blast

A woman is among two individuals who have been arrested from Punjab in connection with the Sri Ganganagar railway track blast case in Rajasthan.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Mahakdeep Kaur and 22-year-old Davinder Singh, were arrested following a joint operation by the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police and Punjab Police.

The police said that Kaur was in contact with two handlers based in Pakistan.

One of the handlers was known as 'Chacha', while the other was called 'Shah'. They trapped her by engaging in romantic conversations and giving her money, a trend police said has become frequent with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The police had earlier said that the ISI used a similar method to entrap a woman named Babita, a resident of Ganganagar.

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Kaur was living separately from her husband, who is currently in jail on charges related to drug trafficking.

Investigations have revealed that she received payment to carry out the blast on the railway track.

The police also recovered two weapons, 46 cartridges, and Rs 30,000 from her. Police also took three other individuals into custody. They are suspected of having assisted the accused by providing them with accommodation, a motorcycle, and transport to the crime scene.

The blast occurred around 9:45 pm on November 3 on a railway track near Ramsinghpur in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. It shattered two railway sleepers, damaged the track, and created a crater about 2.5 feet deep.

An Anupgarh-Suratgarh passenger train had passed along the same track about 75 minutes before the blast.

(With inputs from Kuldeep and Harsha)