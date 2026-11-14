Gurpreet Ghuggi Breaks Silence On Love Gill's <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Stint Amid Affair Controversy

Actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi was recently asked about Love Gill's ongoing stint on Bigg Boss 20. The two were previously linked amid rumours of an alleged affair following their association during the Punjabi film Furlow. Gurpreet made it clear that he does not follow the reality show.

Gurpreet Ghuggi attended a public event at a school in Ludhiana, where a reporter asked him about Love Gill's journey on Salman Khan's reality show. Responding to the question, the actor said, “Main woh show dekhta hi nahi hoon. Mere liye woh show important nahi hai. Samaaj mein aur bade mudde hain. Main hairaan hoon ki aap show dekhte ho. Television dekhne ka time hai aapke pass. Main balihaar jaata hu aap par [I don't watch that show. It is not important for me. There are several serious issues in society. I'm shocked that you still have time to watch television]."

He added, “Entertainment industry bahut peeche hai. Samaaj mein bahut bade mudde hain jo iss waqt discussion karvale hain. Bhagwan sukh-shanti bakshe, aur sabko izzat, mann aur aman ki roti deve. Humare bache grow kare, Punjab tarike kare. Bahut shukirya aap sabka (Entertainment should be the last to discuss. There are other burning issues in society that need to be discussed. May God bless respect, happiness, and peace to all. May our kids grow well, and Punjab prosper. Thank you so much, everyone)."

What is the Gurpreet Ghuggi-Love Gill Connection?

Earlier this year, a Canada-based YouTuber made allegations involving Love Gill and Gurpreet Ghuggi, claiming that the two were romantically involved and that Love had become pregnant during their affair. He further suggested that a settlement of Rs 5 crore had been reached to keep the matter private.

None of these allegations has been independently verified. Gurpreet dismissed the claims as "completely false and fabricated", while Love also denied the rumours.

Bigg Boss Season 20 streams on JioHotstar in India. New episodes drop daily at 9 pm, ahead of the television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Indirectly Brings Up Gurpreet Ghuggi Controversy While Accusing Scout Of Career Damage